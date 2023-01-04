PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs is pulling the plug on her predecessor’s taxpayer-funded fight with the Biden administration over who owns land along the international border.

An aide to the new governor, sworn into office Tuesday, said Hobbs is taking the actions necessary to dismiss the lawsuit that Doug Ducey filed in October asking a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border.

