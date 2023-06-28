PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs is again wading into culture wars, issuing executive orders Tuesday to halt the use of public funds for “conversion therapy’’ while mandating them for “gender affirming health care,’’ at least for state and university employees and retirees.

In her first order, the governor took aim at practices designed to convince individuals – particularly minors – that they are not gay. It specifically prohibits the use of state or federal dollars to “promote, support, or enable’’ conversion therapy on minors.

