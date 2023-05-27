PHOENIX – While a Colorado River conservation plan has yet to be approved by the federal government, Gov. Katie Hobbs made two things clear at a news conference Thursday: Arizona will lead the way in the tri-state agreement, and Arizonans need not worry about a water-use crackdown.

The news conference came days after the plan was announced Monday. The agreement between the lower basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada seeks to conserve 3 million acre feet of Colorado River water by 2026.

