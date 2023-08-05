PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs is promising to sign legislation to legalize the practice of people selling home-cooked foods on the street when the Legislature reconvenes.

But the governor, who vetoed a measure to do just that earlier this year, still can’t – or won’t – say what she wants in a new version when lawmakers reconvene in January to gain her signature. About the only thing to which she will commit is that she won’t demand that health inspectors be allowed to drop in, unannounced, into home kitchens.

