Colorado River Tribal Conservation

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at the Capitol on April 6 in Phoenix.

 Matt York/Associated Press

PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs has inked her approval to the $17.8 billion budget she negotiated with Republican legislative leaders.

The governor, in a prepared statement Friday, touted the provisions of the plan she demanded be included, like “unprecedented investments in housing, education, tribal communities and healthcare.’’

