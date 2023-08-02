PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation Tuesday to allow Maricopa county voters to decide on extending a half-cent sales tax for transportation projects, setting the stage for the fight to come at the ballot box.

In a prepared statement, the governor said the levy “will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy.’’ She also crowed about the fact that the measure gained bipartisan approval, attracting more than half the Republican lawmakers and all Democrats but one.

