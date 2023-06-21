PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation Tuesday she said could make criminals out of some who aid undocumented migrants.

The proposal by Sen. Justine Wadsack was among 15 measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature – many on party-line votes – that the governor concluded Tuesday were unacceptable. Others range from harsher sentences for certain-fentanyl related offenses to barring certain “critical infrastructure’’ purchases from citizens of certain countries.

