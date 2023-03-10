PHOENIX – Arizona won’t be banning what has been called “critical race theory’’ in public schools.

In a brief message, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed legislation that its sponsor says would preclude schools from teaching what its prime sponsor called “pushing a destructive and racist ideology’’ in our schools. That is based on the assessment of Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, that some students are being taught that America as a whole is as racist country.

