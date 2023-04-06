PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs refused Wednesday to limit those digital signs above and adjacent to state roads to only traffic safety messages.

In wielding her veto stamp again, the Democratic governor said she could not agree to the proposal by Rep. Neal Carter that it’s inappropriate to display anything beyond warnings about accidents ahead, driving times to certain points and just general “drive safe’’ advisories. His HB 2586 sought to limit messages to those “directly related to transportation or highway safety,’’ calling anything else “a little bit distracting.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you