PHOENIX – Arizona won’t block transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms that do not match their biological sex.

In a short veto message Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs called the legislation “yet another discriminatory act against LGBTQ+ youth passed by the majority at the state Legislature.’’ And the governor, who earlier had nixed legislation forbidding teachers from using a student’s preferred pronoun, warned the Republicans who control both the House and Senate not to send her similar measures.

