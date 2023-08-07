Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs answers questions about the just-completed legislative session.

 Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Saying her powers are limited, Gov. Katie Hobbs said she is reviewing whether changes in state law could give her the authority to decide who can lease state lands and what activities can take place there.

In a wide-ranging post-session interview with the governor, she acknowledged that statutes generally require that state trust lands be managed to obtain their “highest and best use’’ and maximize their return to the state and the beneficiaries of the trust, mainly public education.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you