On Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) data dashboard at www.azdhs.gov reported no new COVID-19 cases for Yuma County, which the Yuma County Public Health Services District later confirmed; on Tuesday, by contrast, both entities confirmed 481 new cases in the area – the highest number reported for a single day, bringing Yuma County’s total confirmed cases 18,349. No new COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday, maintaining the total of 392.
According to a blog post from ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, this large sum of newly reported cases is a result of the extended four-day weekend, which created a delay in health officials’ case classification and reporting process.
Christ noted that Tuesday’s cases were results from tests administered over the previous week; they were not all same-day results. For clearer insight on day-to-day data, Christ suggested individuals visit the “Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Day” section of the ADHS’ data dashboard.
“Most days, local health agencies review and classify newly reported cases, identifying them as confirmed, probable or not a case,” Christ said. “They will follow up with healthcare providers and laboratories if there are questions about details on a case, which may take additional time over the holidays. The confirmed and probable cases identified are then reported out on our dashboard the next day as the number of new cases. With the long weekend, classification was delayed for a large portion of cases, resulting in much higher numbers than usual.”
Though Tuesday’s surge in newly reported cases was onset by the extended weekend’s backlog, that doesn’t negate the fact that numbers across the state continue to raise concerns.
“While (Tuesday’s) higher numbers have a simple explanation due to the long weekend, the numbers are still trending in a concerning direction, especially considering that the number of holiday parties and gatherings are expected to increase over the next few weeks,” Christ said.
Coupling holiday gatherings with the current trajectory of county trends, residents would do well to continue following social distancing and face covering protocols in order to mitigate further spread, according to Yuma County spokesperson Kevin Tunell
“Based on what we’ve seen in the numbers, everybody would need to rigorously practice the protocols in order to keep our numbers from going up,” he said.
On a national scale, more than 13 million COVID-19 cases and more than 260,000 deaths have been reported since January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, accessible at www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
“Protocols aren’t an inconvenience when I see that,” he said. “If socially separating, wearing a mask and staying home as much as possible can help any more of this from not happening, I don’t know why a person wouldn’t want to. I know that people are looking forward to the vaccine, but there are going to be different protocols with it; we don’t know when it will get here or how much we’re initially going to get. People are already speculating that it may not be until March that the general public starts getting the vaccine. So it’s up to us, it’s up to this community, to stem the tide.”
Tunell pointed out that Yuma County did stem the tide for a period this summer. On June 18, when the countywide mask mandate was enforced, the Yuma County Public Health Services District reported 237 new COVID-19 cases; by mid-August, daily case counts had dropped to double digits, with many days’ new cases falling in the 20s and 30s. However, as restaurants, bars and other entities began to reopen or operate on a less limited capacity, the numbers steadily peaked.
“If we want to stem the tide, we need to start rigorously wearing our masks, socially separating, staying home as much as possible,” Tunell said. “You can still move about the community, but we know that when we practice these things, we can reduce the numbers. We saw that from late June to the beginning of August. What happened at the end of June was when the mask mandate came, and during that time people really stepped up. But when the numbers started dropping and we started reopening a little bit, that’s what started bringing us to this point. I know we, as a community, can do it – but everybody has to participate.”
With the Christmas season approaching, residents are encouraged to do their part in mitigating further spread of COVID-19. According to Christ, asymptomatic individuals contribute to an estimated 50% of the spread of COVID-19 – which poses a heightened risk when gathering with loved ones, as “many people often let down their guard when they are with people they trust.”
“The increased cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations show that COVID-19 is still actively circulating,” Christ said. “It highlights the need for Arizonans to continue taking important prevention steps they have been following over the past few months: wearing a mask when out in public, staying physically distanced from people who are not in your household, washing your hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings and staying home when you are sick.”
In addition to ADHS data, COVID-19 updates are released Monday-Friday by the Yuma County Public Health Services District at www.yumacountyaz.gov as www.facebook.com/yumacountyaz.