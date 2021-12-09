The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is celebrating the upcoming Christmas holiday with a gift giving tree for its shelter pets.
The Giving Tree has been placed in the HSOY’s lobby, located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2, and is decorated with tags featuring gift ideas for the shelter’s adoptable pets.
Each tag has a unique item on it such as dog and cat food, kitten milk, Kuranda beds, monetary donations, and toys, just to name a few.
Supporters who want to help make a homeless animal’s holiday a little brighter can simply come down to the shelter, pick a tag or two off the tree, and purchase the item.
They can then bring the item back to the shelter and place it under the tree.
“We actually can use these items year-round,” said Executive Director Annette Lagunas. “This is just a good time of year to stock up.”
HSOY is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
HSOY is the only animal shelter in in Yuma and it takes in thousands of homeless pets each year.
Events and Outreach Coordinator Sandra Gray said the animals often come to the shelter scared and lonely.
“Our staff and volunteers make sure they have a warm bed to sleep on, food, water, exercise and a toy to play with,” Gray said.
She added that she plans to bring her children to the shelter so they can pick their own tags and asks others to do the same.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year,” Gray said. “I remember as a child always getting an angel tag off of the big tree in the mall each year. Shopping for the less fortunate is a fun activity I have passed down to my children.”
For further information, contact Gray at sgray@hsoyuma.com or 928-782-1621 ext.111.
Visit hsoyuma.com for additional donation opportunities.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert