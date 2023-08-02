A Yuma County was badly damaged in a fire early Monday morning.
According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene, located at County 16th Street and Avenue B 1/2, at approximately 2 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Yuma County was badly damaged in a fire early Monday morning.
According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene, located at County 16th Street and Avenue B 1/2, at approximately 2 a.m.
A single-story home had heavy smoke and flames showing. Crews quickly deployed multiple hose lines and began extinguishing the fire. Shortly after crews began extinguishing the fire, the roof collapsed and crews began defensive fire attack preventing damage to any other structure or vehicles.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, Yuma Fire Department and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma responded to a mutual aid request to assist with manpower and water supply due to no hydrants in the area. The fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene until morning to extinguish all hot spots.
No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is under investigation, Rural Metro said.
Mostly sunny. Hot. High around 110F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 111F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.