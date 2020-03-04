It’s a “good/bad problem,” Rhonda Lee-James noted.
Yuma’s assistant director of community development explained that the Yuma County HOME Consortium received more than $1 million in federal funding but only $807,000 in funding requests from local nonprofit housing organizations.
The purpose of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program is to create or preserve affordable housing across the county. The city administers the grant for the consortium.
During a Tuesday work session, Lee-James reviewed the recommended allocations for HOME and Community Development Block Grant funding. The final plan will come back later for council action.
The consortium first received HOME Funds in 2017, and the amount has been pretty stable year to year. The grant for 2020-2021 is $1.04 million, to be used exclusively for housing in Yuma County.
The CDBG funding for 2020-2021 is $859,415 and intended to benefit low- to moderate-income people and prevent and eliminate slums or blight or meet an urgent need within the city limits. The city has decided to use the funds to benefit “one neighborhood at a time” and has been focusing on the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Area.
The consortium invited nonprofits and other entities to submit funding requests in November and December, after which it held public hearings and application workshops and offered technical assistance to applicants. The applications were due on Jan. 16.
In January and February, the CDBG Citizen Advisory Committee reviewed the applications, heard presentations from applicants and offered funding recommendations. The HOME process was similar, with the consortium reviewing the applications and making funding decisions.
“This year was kind of abnormal in that the requests for funding were less than anticipated,” Lee-James said. She speculated that it’s because Congress has been behind schedule and a number of nonprofit housing providers still have open grants that haven’t made a lot of progress.
The HOME funding recommendations for the coming year’s allocation, a 9.4% increase over last year’s, include $427,930 for the city’s housing rehabs program and $270,000 to Comite de Bienestar to assist people who want to buy a home with down payment and closing costs.
Funds totaling $240,000 were earmarked to Housing America for housing development. Lee-James explained that the organization builds affordable housing to sell to homebuyers. Housing America has built homes in Somerton and will be building more in San Luis and Wellton. She noted that the city is trying to get the organization to build homes in Yuma, but thus far the organization hasn’t found land affordable enough so it can keep houses affordable.
Also, $104,214 in HOME funds would go towards planning and administration.
The CDBG funding was separated into three groups: public services, housing and public facilities, and planning and administration.
Under public services, the recommended funding is $50,000 to Catholic Community Services for a walk-in freezer, $40,000 to Crossroads Mission for its nutrition program, $14,400 to the city’s Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Program for outreach and cleanup and $13,062 to Western Arizona Coalition of Governments for its counseling and fair housing programs.
Under housing and public facilities, the recommended funding is $145,000 to Achieve for the Orange Avenue Apartments, $425,070 to the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Program for code enforcement/rental inspections, demolition, housing rehab, streetlights, and Joe Henry Optimist basketball courts.
Lee-James noted that Achieve has seven apartments that serve “the lowest of low income, people who really do need housing, and they really provide a great service.”
The funding streetlight projects and basketball courts would cover cost overruns from the current year, she added.
The handout showed that Healing Journey asked for $50,040 for its Women’s Resilience Program, but the committee recommended no funding to the organization. Councilman Mike Shelton asked why it will not receive money. Lee-James replied that the organization had a good proposal but lacked appropriate data to back the request.
However, she added, staff has been working with Healing Journey, and the organization has been invited to apply again next year.
The draft of funding recommendations will be published in the Yuma Sun on March 27, followed by a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing on April 9. It will then be taken to the council for consideration on May 6, and the final plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 15.