With collaboration and the benefit of a grant from the Department of Agriculture, a new educational pipeline for nutrition and dietetics professionals in Yuma County is underway.
The project is called SALUDABLES (Strengthening Awareness for Living Healthy Using Dietetics Approaches and Boosting Local Educational Success) and is a partnership between the University of Arizona, Arizona Western College and Imperial Valley College. Thanks to the $983,112 grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), SALUDABLES will follow its mission to address health and educational disparities in Yuma and Imperial counties.
The pipeline starts early on with high schoolers learning of their options and the availability of an associate’s at AWC that will allow students to transfer and complete a bachelor’s in nutritional sciences at UArizona Yuma. This is already currently available but the new project will extend this infrastructure in two directions.
Outreach to local K-12 schools along with financial and academic support will help students move on to graduate school and apply for competitive professional internships, which are both required to earn a registered dietitian credential.
“We’ve worked hard to develop a hybrid of online and in-person coursework for the juniors and seniors who come to us from the community colleges,” said Tanya Hodges, regional academic program manager for UArizona Yuma. “But now we need to help them with the next steps: How do we make them highly qualified candidates for master’s programs? How do we give them support so they can be successful in the graduate coursework? How do we help them get all the way to the finish line?”
She explained that becoming a registered dietitian requires nearly a full master’s so most students complete the graduate degree and take the exam to become a licensed dietitian. And one of the most important parts to all of this is that students can remain local from associate’s to licensing.
“Right now, they’d have to leave to go to Tucson or Tempe or San Diego or somewhere else and not be able to do it here,” Hodges said. “The master’s program also includes a residency. Just like being a doctor, you have to do a rotation, clinicals. You have to be at certain locations at the schools, geriatrics, all these different areas. So the wonderful thing about keeping students here by offering the program is that they can do their local residency rotations and then more likely will end up staying here so that again, it’s creating our own local workforce versus having to post for the jobs and hope somebody wants to come.”
To help ensure student success, they’re setting up mentorship at every level.
“This grant will help us create mentorship systems that are repeatable and scalable so that every year you have undergrads and grad students going out to the high schools for outreach, then you’ve got grad students mentoring our undergrads and hopefully alumni who are working dietitians mentoring the grad students,” said project director Ashlee Linares-Gaffer, associate professor in the UArizona School of Nutritional Sciences and Wellness.
Additionally, they’re establishing a group called Food and Nutrition Stakeholders (FANS), which will allow for continuous communication with partners about their needs from students or graduates in the program and whether any partners would be interested to take a student on for a period.
Linares-Gaffer added that one major help for students is the scholarship opportunity that the USDA-NIFA grant makes possible.
“In the grant, we have money to pay for 10 students over four years to earn their master’s degree in nutrition and those students will get their full tuition paid for …” Linares-Gaffer said. “We have a program now in Yuma where our students can earn their master’s in nutrition in one year without ever leaving Yuma and this is a really big deal because it’s what makes this pipeline work. Because if you can’t earn the full professional credential that is needed, then a lot would argue ‘Why even offer part of it?’”
With the next incoming group, a total of 10 graduate students will be funded over the next four years to earn their credentials.
“They’re going to get a little over a thousand dollars a month in living expenses and then all that tuition,” Linares-Gaffer noted. “For a lot of people, especially people who are still living at home or who have a partner like a spouse, that is what makes the difference of someone really being able to do a program like this that’s really full time. Because when they do their nutrition master’s and get their dietetics training done, it’s an intensive one year. It’s like a full time job and homework. And so by us getting this money on this grant, it basically ensures that Yuma will have no less than 10 more dietitians added to the community.”
AWC Coordinator of Physical and Wellness Education Jane Peabody explained that the opportunity is exciting for students, who’ve already shown great energy as a result of the project, and is greatly needed in Yuma.
“I moved to Yuma about 20 years ago and I realized that one of the biggest issues that we had in this area was our lack of nutritional education, our lack of dieticians, our lack of registered dietitians, nutritionists – they were non existent here in Yuma,” Peabody said. “So It’s pretty frightening, especially with all of the health issues that we have in this area and especially the fact that we’re an ag community. I was really taken aback by the lack of experts and I think that our students have been extremely limited and understanding what’s available to them as a career choice in nutrition.”
With stackable credentials as another way to keep them invested, AWC students will also have the opportunity to earn certificates in health coaching. This extra benefit adds to the possibilities Peabody foresees for these professionals in training.
“To have this ability to work with U of A and to show our students what they can do and experience with a degree in nutrition is pretty exciting,” she said. “The career choices are unbelievable. They can work in the ag business itself. They can work in the restaurant industry, you know, food service of any type. They can work in the medical field. Their career choices are really endless.”
While some work is underway, Linares-Gaffer assures that SALUDABLES will be in full operation by next fall. Requirements are being set in stone now so that the pipeline will be a sustainable one. She concluded in her interview that the impact will be a long-lasting one.
“If you have 10 [bachelor’s graduates] a year and each of those 10 people works in some job in the community where they interact with even 200 people a year – which in most jobs you’re gonna interact with a lot more patients or clients in some way, shape or form as a dietitian or in health, as nutrition professional,” she said. “But basically you start making this ripple effect of touching hundreds and quickly thousands of people’s lives. And it’s not just that the student or graduate is now bringing information to the community, it’s that you have people from the community who understand people, the landscape of the community and the resources that are available which can more effectively help people.”