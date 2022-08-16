house fire

City of Yuma firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block of East 25th Place at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday. The home was not able to be reoccupied without repairs and the two residents were able to stay with family members.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Two residents were not able to reoccupy their home Friday after it was damaged by a fire.

According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East 25th Place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you