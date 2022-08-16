Two residents were not able to reoccupy their home Friday after it was damaged by a fire.
Two residents were not able to reoccupy their home Friday after it was damaged by a fire.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East 25th Place.
Smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived on scene.
Firefighters located the fire burning in a back bedroom, quickly knocking down and extinguishing it.
There were two adults home at the time the fire was discovered, and both were able to evacuate safely.
“The bedroom and contents were damaged by fire and smoke, with additional smoke damage to other parts of the residence,” Erfert said.
The fire originated in the bedroom and is believed to have had an electrical cause.
The home was not able to be reoccupied without repairs and the two residents were able to stay with family members.
There were no injuries.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
