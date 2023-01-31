The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $123,114 contract to Latin Builders for the reconstruction of a single-family home under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program.

The program provides home repairs to low-income Yuma homeowners who do not have the financial means to correct structural issues or health and safety concerns with their home. This project concerns a home on South Madison Avenue that belongs to a widow and her disabled adult son.

