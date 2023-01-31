The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $123,114 contract to Latin Builders for the reconstruction of a single-family home under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program.
The program provides home repairs to low-income Yuma homeowners who do not have the financial means to correct structural issues or health and safety concerns with their home. This project concerns a home on South Madison Avenue that belongs to a widow and her disabled adult son.
Another agenda item calls for the $547,474 purchase of infrastructure and services for the Yuma Regional Communications System from AHEAD Inc. of Chicago, Illinois. The manufacturer of the public safety datacenter’s current infrastructure will no longer provide technical support or updates, necessitating a switch to a new provider.
The council will also consider an agreement with Yuma County for the exchange of property for the installation of a sewer lift station and associated facilities at the Yuma Airport.
Two ordinances are up for adoption, one on the annexation of property located at the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and 18th Street and another on the acquisition of property and temporary construction easements necessary for the installation, construction and maintenance of the North End Pavement on Project.
The council will hold a public hearing on a requested general plan amendment for property at the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and 18th Street. The applicants, Bruce and Linda Butcher, want the land use designation of the property changed from commercial to high density residential.
Following the public hearing, the council may adopt a resolution amending the city’s general plan to reflect the land use change.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• A bid award for property and casualty insurance broker services to Alliant Insurance Services of Phoenix with a total cost of $198,500 over the five-year life of the contract.
• A change order for the Joe Henry Optimist Center restroom remodel to Yuma Valley Contractors for an increase of $17,522 at a total cost of $106,936.
• Retirement and transfer of ownership of three Yuma Police Department dogs to their assigned handlers.
• Approve an Infrastructure and Services Report for annexation for annexation of property located at the northeast corner of Arizona Avenue and 18th Street.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”