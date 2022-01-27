Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday toured the Yuma region, including the border, Morelos Dam and Levee Road along the Colorado River and even the sand dunes.
Mayorkas also received operational briefings on frontline operations as well as met with local leaders to discuss border issues.
He arrived around 6 a.m. and took an aerial tour “so he could see all the challenges we have here in Yuma, Arizona,” explained Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines.
“He had previously committed to finishing the (border) wall in several areas, and then recommitted and actually told us he would be adding more after his tour. It went from 68 to 75 miles, something like that,” Line said.
In the afternoon, Mayorkas met for about an hour with Lines, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and representatives of Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Raul Grijalva. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Chris Clem, chief of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, were also present for discussions held at the Border Patrol headquarters in Yuma.
“The secretary turned the time over to us from the beginning and asked us to share what was on our minds. We went back and forth sharing our thoughts on a variety of subjects,” Lines told the Yuma Sun.
Nicholls and Lines talked about the unique challenges facing Yuma County, with thousands of asylum-seekers entering the country through the border along local communities. “And the fact that nobody was prepared for this type of activity here along the border and for it to be sustained for a long period of time,” Nicholls said.
They also expressed concerns about the workload of Border Patrol agents. “They’re doing a great job, but we can see in our friends and neighbors how it’s wearing on them and they need more support and resources,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
“We spoke about the sheer numbers of people coming across and Border Patrol needing additional assistance in this area and working with state and federal partners to mitigate the challenges,” Lines said.
“The secretary committed long-term to providing additional numbers and resources to the Yuma sectors, agents and equipment,” Lines added.
That equipment would include improved surveillance capabilities along the border to give agents a quicker response time.
The local leaders also spoke about how the migrant surge impacts the community. For example, Lines noted, migrants sometimes show up at local nonprofit organizations like Crossroads Mission and Yuma Community Food Bank. The food bank recently took 16 pallets to the mission so the shelter could feed the migrants.
“Those resources were specifically sent to us from the state to help us offset some of the local challenges. None of that was program food meant to serve the community,” Lines clarified. “All that was ancillary and done in coordination with the community food bank of Tucson and St. Mary’s out of Phoenix and (the Department of Economic Security).”
Women and children border crossers who report assaults are taken to Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center that helps victims of abuse. “A local asset again,” Lines noted.
Nicholls mentioned the impact to law enforcement and ambulance service. “The Yuma Fire Department, over the last year, has seen a five-time increase in the number of trips to the hospital from migrants and the Border Patrol station.”
YFD then has to wait a long time to get reimbursed by the federal government, Nicholls added.
Lines also pointed out the costs incurred by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office due to detentions of human and drug smugglers.
Nicholls pointed out the drug trafficking along the border and the impact it has locally and nationally. “Even though the ability to patrol the border is down, we’re still getting large drug seizures,” he said.
The mayor also noted that the situation impacts Yuma’s image and “how people look at our community, how they decide on investments and tourism.”
GOING FORWARD
The officials considered how the situation would be handled going forward. Nicholls and Lines noted the need for more agents assigned to Yuma on a permanent basis.
Mayorkas pledged additional personnel to help process and move migrants out of the local community quicker, either sending them back to their country of origin under Title 42 or “giving them due process” through Title 8, the federal law dealing with immigration.
“He expressed that he saw that need in his visit today, so hopefully that is something that gets some quick action,” Nicholls said.
“He told us we could expect things to happen at a rapid pace, meaning additional assets here so Border Patrol agents could do their jobs protecting our border,” Lines noted, adding, “They want to get us the tools that we need in order to protect our borders.”
Mayorkas also promised to look into using to full capacity the “underutilized” federal courthouse in Yuma to expedite hearings for asylum seekers.
“He didn’t realize that the federal courthouse wasn’t utilized to full capacity,” Lines said.
They explained the importance of Yuma’s agriculture industry and how it provides 93% of leafy greens to the U.S. in the winter and that food safety is paramount.
“He did not understand how much agriculture we produce in this community,” Lines said. “One of the primary objectives is to watch out for food safety, and a lot of these farms are in the vicinity of the border. Working with Border Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and the miscellaneous police departments, it’s been critical to keep people at the border to process them and not allow them to make their way through the community.”
They discussed how “messaging” in connection to immigration policies impacts migrant flow. For example, Nicholls said, “When Mexico announced they were going to change the visa requirements for people from Venezuela, that messaging created a surge of people leaving Venezuela before it went into effect. In the long term it was a good thing, but in the short term it created problems.”
They also talked about ways they could work with other countries to prevent mass migrations.
FOLLOWING UP
Mayorkas told the local leaders that he would invite them to a virtual meeting within a few weeks to follow up on action items such as finishing the border wall specifically in Yuma County and the resources that should be coming to the Yuma community.
“It was a solid meeting, it really was,” Lines said. “He is obviously in a position to make a difference and hopefully he fulfills his commitment that he made to us today. Ultimately for the mayor and I, it was to make sure that Yuma is taken care of, and again we wanted to highlight the fact that the Border Patrol is our family and our friends and they need to be supported in their efforts and endeavors to keep us safe.”
“He did mention that he will be following up in the very near term with us to give us a progress update. He saw that as important. We look forward to that,” Nicholls said.
“I think it was a great first step. It’s all about executing, and we’ll be monitoring that over time, but also participating and making sure we’re communicating and providing information they need from a community perspective. Yuma community wants to be part of the solution, but it’s a federal issue. So the federal government needs to be the lead,” the mayor added.
Nicholls and Lines also thanked the local Border Patrol staff for their efforts and the federal government for its investment in the San Luis Port of Entry.