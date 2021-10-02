Yuma police arrested a homeless man Friday morning after he was allegedly found in possession of a BB gun and a set of brass knuckles while on property belonging to Centennial Middle School.
According to YPD Officer Christina Fernandez, at approximately 9:46 a.m. school staff reported that there was an unknown man on an open field north of the campus, located at 2650 W. 20th St.
The man, school staff also reported, was thought to have a gun tucked inside the waistband of his pants.
For precautionary reasons, the school was immediately placed on lockdown and officers were dispatched. Pueblo Elementary, which is located nearby, also went into a precautionary lockdown.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, now identified as 24-year-old Pedro Rosas. He was reportedly in possession of what turned out to be a BB gun and a set of brass knuckles, police said.
“He was a transient and had fallen asleep at the field,” Fernandez said. “He wasn’t on the school campus He was on property adjacent to it. It was a matter of making sure the students were safe.”
Fernandez said that Rosas did not threaten any students or staff members.
Rosas was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal nuisance and suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon, which were the brass knuckles.
The two schools are part of the Crane School District, which noted it takes the safety of students and staff very seriously.
“We have established safety and emergency protocols in place for a variety of situations, including lockdowns like the ones that occurred at Centennial Middle School and Pueblo Elementary School this morning. We routinely test and practice those protocols throughout the year to be prepared at all times. Because our staff members acted appropriately and quickly, and because we had the proper monitoring and communication equipment at our disposal, we were able to rapidly and safely ascertain the potential threat, notify law enforcement, initiate a precautionary lockdown, update our community on the situation, and return to regularly scheduled classes and activities once law enforcement notified us that it was safe to do so,” the district said in a statement.
“We’d like to thank all of our learning community members – staff, students, and families. We understand that lockdowns can be concerning, but everyone followed appropriate procedures and ensured that the systems we have in place work as intended to keep our community safe. Thank you to our law enforcement officers. The Yuma Police Department was quick to respond and is always a helpful partner.”
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.