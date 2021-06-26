Yuma firefighters responded to the 1500 block of East 27th Place Friday morning for a garage fire.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said the call came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Although firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, the garage still sustained heavy damage, with heavy smoke damage extending into the living space of the home.
The home was not able to be reoccupied.
No injuries were reported and the two residents of the house were not home at the time. The Red Cross was called to assist them
Firefighters also tried to resuscitate the homeowner’s dog, but despite their efforts, the pet died.
A cat is also unaccounted for.
Yuma police blocked access to traffic on 27th Street while firefighters were on scene.
Erfert said that at this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but added there is no indication of it having been intentionally set.
