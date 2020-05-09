The Arizona Department of Corrections is conducting a criminal investigation at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma following an altercation that resulted in the death of a inmate.
The inmate, who has been identified as 52-year-old Robert Boyd, was found breathing, but not conscious, Thursday evening on the recreational yard.
Despite officers and medical responders administering life-saving measures, Boyd was pronounced dead at around 7:02 p.m. that night.
ADOC is currently investigating the incident in conjunction with the county Medical Examiner’s Office as a potential homicide after the department reported that Boyd was potentially involved in an altercation with another inmate.
Criminal charges will be filed against any suspect or suspects identified to be involved in this death.
Boyd was serving a sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery, and one count of a dangerous drug violation.