SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Eleven human bodies were recovered this week at four clandestine grave sites on the south side of this city, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office said.
The discovery came on the heels of an announcement by the state’s police agency that number of homicides and murders in San Luis Rio Colorado in the first two months of 2022 has exceeded the number of killings in the same period in any of the past four years.
On its website, the Sonora Public Safety Ministry said there were 26 killings in January and another 12 in February in San Luis Rio Colorado, a border city located next to Yuma County.
The state Attorney General’s Office said eight bodies were found Monday in the four grave sites located in an unpopulated area south of the city’s sanitary landfill. Three bodies were found in the same sites on Sunday.
The graves were found over the weekend by volunteers with Searching in San Luis Rio Colorado, a group formed to find the whereabouts of missing people, who were assisted by Sonora state police, national guard soldiers and workers operating earth-moving equipment.
The bodies, all described as being in advanced states of decomposition, were those of nine men and two women, according to the police.
Police on Monday urged residents with missing family members to come forward to supply DNA samples and any other evidence to help in identifying the victims.
The violence is attributed largely to fighting among rival drug trafficking organizations and other organized criminal groups.
For this month alone, there have been eight reported homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado, among them the slayings of two ex-police officers at a business on March 3.
The killings of the ex-officers prompted Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescuas to address the topic of a violence in a news conference the following day.
“I am aware of it and I don’t deny the grave problem of insecurity in which we are living, above all during these last two months and in the last week,” he said.
“You all know that there is a fight (between criminal organizations), that unfortunately there has been collateral damage, and that hurts all of the San Luis society.”
For the months of January and February, San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 11 homicides in 2021, 21 in 2020, 12 in 2019 and five in 2018.
He said the assignment of 120 additional national guard troops to San Luis Rio Colorado has been delayed but that the soldiers are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
While homicides have been on the upswing, Gonzalez said the number of burglaries and other thefts in the city are down from previous years.