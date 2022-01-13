The Honor Guard from the Yuma Chapter of the United Yuma Firefighters Association will be hosting this year’s annual Arizona Fallen Firefighter and Emergency Paramedic Memorial event, which is being held in Phoenix on Sunday.
Firefighter/paramedic Cory Tolman, of the Yuma Fire Department, explained that each year a different department from around the state is selected to lead the Honor Guard portion of the event and this year the privilege rests with Yuma.
“It is a pretty big honor in our profession to be able to go and pay our respect to our fallen brothers and sisters who didn’t make it home,” Tolman said. “We have participated in the event in the past, but never been in charge of the Honor Guard portion of it.”
This weekend’s event is taking place at 10 a.m. at the Arizona Fallen Firefighters and Emergency Paramedics Memorial, located at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, 1700 W. Washington Street.
The memorial, which was erected in 2015, includes a bell tower, 10 life-sized bronze statues and a wall engraved with the names of those who have died in the line of duty.
“These are all the firefighters and paramedics from around the state who served and died,” Tolman said. “The memorial also pays respect to their family members and loved ones.”
All of the money to build the memorial, which cost $1.7 million, was donated and more than 7,000 of those donations came from members of the public.
Tolman, who is also a founding member of the Honor Guard, said taking part in this year’s event is especially meaningful for them since the names of four firefighters from Yuma County are engraved on the wall.
Those names are Joseph E. Juliano (1998) and Daniel H. Yanklin (2000), both of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Darrell “Ricky” Thomas (2001), of the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department; and David J. Irr (2010), from the Rural Metro Fire Department.
Among those also remembered are the 11 Kingman firefighters who died in a 1973 explosion, the six firefighters killed in the 1990 Dude wildfire near Payson and the 19 Prescott hotshots who perished in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
The Honor Guard from Yuma was supposed to lead that portion of the event last year, but it was ultimately canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, due to the cancellation, Tolman said the names of 14 firefighters who died in 2020 and 2021 are being added to the wall.
According to the memorial’s website, firefighters in Arizona respond to nearly 250,000 calls every year. Since the first recorded firefighter death in Tucson in 1902, more than 120 Arizona firefighters and paramedics have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The United Yuma Firefighters’ Pipes and Drum detail will also be performing and commanding the weekend event.
