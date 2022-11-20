Women in the teaching profession give a lot of themselves as they inspire countless students throughout their careers. And sometimes they give to each other as they take time to fellowship. At honorary teacher sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, the purpose is not just for women educators to connect but also to promote education and support community through charity and scholarships.

Because October was Alpha Delta Kappa month, Yuma’s local chapter members were recognized by Mayor Douglas Nicholls. He smiled for a photo with the women and presented them with a proclamation taking note of the month’s significance.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you