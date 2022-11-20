Women in the teaching profession give a lot of themselves as they inspire countless students throughout their careers. And sometimes they give to each other as they take time to fellowship. At honorary teacher sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, the purpose is not just for women educators to connect but also to promote education and support community through charity and scholarships.
Because October was Alpha Delta Kappa month, Yuma’s local chapter members were recognized by Mayor Douglas Nicholls. He smiled for a photo with the women and presented them with a proclamation taking note of the month’s significance.
This October was particularly special as it celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary. Member Carol Strickland shared that it was established in 1947 through the vision, dedication and actions of Agnes Shipman Robertson, Marion Southall, Marie Neal and Hattie Poppino in Missouri.
The purposes of Alpha Delta Kappa are many but ultimately, they aim to contribute to world understanding, goodwill and peace throughout an international fellowship of women educators united in the ideals of education.
Yuma currently has two chapters. Alpha Kappa consists of women who are actively teaching. Fidelis Zeta is made up of women who are now retired but still contribute to promoting education and honoring women educators. The chapters meet on a monthly basis from September through May. To learn more about or become involved with Alpha Delta Kappa in Yuma, contact Kathrine Kaste at (406) 461-8354 or Carol Strickland at (928) 726 8626.
