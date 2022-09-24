Those who knew Curley Culp as the “Gentle Giant” all agree on one thing: “It would be a sin” not to name the stadium at Yuma High School’s Doan Field after Yuma’s famed American football player.

Culp’s former coach and teacher Chuck Southward remarked that it would be “unforgivable” to pass up the opportunity to memorialize Culp, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2021.

