Those who knew Curley Culp as the “Gentle Giant” all agree on one thing: “It would be a sin” not to name the stadium at Yuma High School’s Doan Field after Yuma’s famed American football player.
Culp’s former coach and teacher Chuck Southward remarked that it would be “unforgivable” to pass up the opportunity to memorialize Culp, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2021.
“I was in the athletic game for a long time and I don’t know that I really ever met a young man that was as solid and as nice a kid as he was,” he said. “I’ve always maintained that in order to be a good athlete, you have to first of all be a good person and Curley was certainly a good person … He was a perfect gentleman. He was a good student. He was a good citizen. He was a hard worker. He was very humble. When you talk about people that should be idolized, Curley was one.”
Sharing that sentiment, the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee petitioned the Yuma Union High School District’s governing board to name the stadium at Doan Field in honor of Culp. And on July 13, 2022, the board officially renamed the stadium to the “Curley Culp Memorial Stadium.”
“I can’t think of anybody who would be more worthy of that honor,” said Bill Butler, a former wrestling teammate of Culp’s.
“I’m telling you, it was some of the best moments of my life participating in the wrestling program at Yuma High School,” he said. “And knowing Curley was fun. I mean, he was a great guy. He always had a smile and he was just a great guy … We knew no matter what, if it was a close dual meet, Curley was going to win so we had great confidence. It was a wonderful time.”
Culp attended Yuma High from 1960 to 1964. Former coaches and teammates attest he excelled in both football and wrestling. After graduating, he moved on to Arizona State University where he was able to still play in both sports while he pursued his bachelor’s in business.
Those familiar with Culp’s story may know that he was drafted by the National Football League in 1968 and played for the Kansas City Chiefs – he was even a champion since he was a starting defensive tackle on the team when they won Super Bowl IV. He later played for the Houston Oilers and the Detroit Lions. Culp earned many accolades: the chief among them being induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
While he was the “Gentle Giant” to the public, his family knew him as “Big Boy.”
“He had a nickname by my grandfather: his nickname was ‘Big Boy,’” said Marlida Simmons, Culp’s niece. “And so when anything always went wrong after he left and went to ASU, my grandfather would call Big Boy and the chief of police ‘cause he always knew those two people will get taken care of the business that needed to be taken care of.”
Culp was 10 years older than Marlida but he was part of a tight-knit family, and she said he delighted in loving on everyone around him. Marlida described him as a tall, six-foot-something man with the biggest heart, biggest smile and biggest laugh. When he wasn’t in school, he was working hard at home helping the family raise hogs and cows.
“He was in high school, when I was in first grade, walking me to school,” she said. “And my grandfather would give him a little salary for working for him and we had this store called Gingers. It was very expensive at that time and he would give my mom money to go and buy me a couple of dresses. I think I got like three dresses, but I got to pick them out. And that was his goal: ‘I want her to pick them out.’ And I did. I thought I was the prettiest thing on this Earth because my Uncle Curley bought me those dresses! He was my all and all.”
Culp’s relatives recall that he was a man of many passions. He was an entrepreneur with various businesses at different points of his life: he had a taxi cab service, a pest control service, a clothing store, a racing track and likely more that the family imagines they still don’t know about.
Culp was a scholar. Education was very important to him: later in life, he earned a Master’s of Education in Health and Human Performance. History was one of his favorite subjects.
He was also a lover of Mexican food – a sick stomach didn’t stop him from asking Marilda if she made tamales for Thanksgiving!
But most importantly, he was a big believer in hard work. And that was one of the most important lessons he taught his great-nephew, Lanse Simmons.
“I did play for Yuma High,” Simmons said. “And there are times when I would get discouraged. And those times when I would get discouraged, lo and behold, my uncle would come down to Yuma. He would visit us and we would have conversations; he would pull me to the side and just explain to me how hard work was very important and just because you won’t make it this time, doesn’t mean you can’t make it the next time.
“So he always would tell me to work hard and do it the right way. Always do things the right way because there’s always going to be somebody looking when you think there’s nobody watching. That was something that stuck with me from a kid up into my adult life.”
Sports was only a small part of the Uncle Curley that his relatives knew and loved. For 23 years, Lanse has taken good care of an autographed photo of his uncle from when he played for the Houston Oilers. And rather than admire the football player in the image, when he’s feeling bummed out, he pulls out the picture his uncle gave him and asks what his uncle would do. The picture is a treasured symbol of everything his uncle stands for.
“[The naming of the stadium] is something that was in the pipeline for a long time,” Lanse said. “It should have happened a long time ago. At the same time, I wish we could have gave him his flowers while he was still alive. But with this happening, I want this to show the generation of now and to come that hey, you could be just a regular kid from Yuma and you can make it. He did it, so why can’t you? That’s why I feel like this is very important.
“... I just want to tell the youngsters, ‘Hey, work hard. Stay clean and do it clean. That’s how my Uncle Curley did it … He always wanted me to give 110% and that was what I did, but he was also an understanding man and he would tell me, ‘You know, sometimes football isn’t for everybody, you know? You can be great in academics.’”
Mellonee Morris, Culp’s great-niece, added that Culp exhibited great interest in the well-being of Yuma High’s athletes and students long after he graduated.
“He would do a speech at Yuma High and talk to all the students there,” Mellonee said. “... People didn’t know that he donated to local sports, traveling sports here a good penny; he kept that private because he didn’t want people to be in his business. But he donated his time, his money to traveling sports here to get kids seen in Phoenix and California and things like that.”
Tom Daniel, Culp’s former coach, testified to Culp’s championing of Yuma athletes.
”If I needed to get a kid into ASU to wrestle or whatever, he was a great testament for them, to speak for Yuma kids,” he said.
Marlida Simmons also recalled Culp’s generosity.
“My son had a traveling basketball team, and this was in April 2019 when [Curley] came down here and my Aunt Shirley and we were getting ready to go to Indiana,” she said. “But we were doing drives and selling food things so the kids wouldn’t have to put out any money and that was my goal. So I was talking to my Uncle Curley about it. He was like, ‘That’s great! Keep those kids active and involved!’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, I’m doing my best selling food. I’m doing whatever it takes so we can make it.’ So before he left, he was like, ‘Well, here’s a little something to help out the kids.’ And my eyes got big. He said, ‘It’s not much,’ but I guarantee his little and my little are two different things!”
Culp’s great-great-niece Lezli Morris summed up that Culp fully embodied strength.
“I think at the end of the day, my uncle was the definition of strong,” she said. “I mean, you look at him, he’s a strong man in general. But not only was he a strong man, he just had that strong personality and all his values are just strong. And I think that’s just the best way to describe him. He was a strong man. He was really, really big on family, really big on commitment, really big on responsibilities and just doing what you needed to do. I mean, he’s coming from a small town of Yuma doing all this for himself and his family at the end of the day and I think that’s just the definition of strong.”
When asked how Curley Culp would have felt about having Yuma High’s stadium named in his honor, Marlida and Lanse said he would have had tears in his eyes and he would have been so excited.
“I could just imagine that big old smile on his face,” Marlida said.
Mellonee Morris expressed that the renaming of the stadium carries great meaning for Yuma.
“[Uncle Curley] would just say, like my mom, my brother said, ‘Pave the way: you work hard, you get something out of life.’ And not just in football,” she said. “He was educated. He’s a very educated man. And one of the things that we want and we hope that happens is coming from Yuma High, it’s not just Yuma High. You’re coming from Yuma, Arizona. You’re representing Yuma Criminals. You’re representing Curley Culp and all those other ones that played after him. Females, not just males. Athletes and not just athletes – just people in general.”
Tom Daniel, a former coach of Culp’s, concluded that the stadium’s naming is actually the bare minimum.
“It’s a minimum to me because he transcends,” he said. “He’s much bigger and much greater to our community than any one athletic person that we’ve ever had ever in the history of Yuma … Where is a main street? Where is a main park? Where is a civic center?”
In Daniel’s view, a street, a park or a center named in Culp’s honor would help more people become aware of his legacy.
“I’m just saying, they need to really think about it,” he said. “We’ve never had an athlete like that and he’s in national halls of fame of all kinds in all places … I mean, my God, he is just a beautiful man and beautiful person … He was an inspiration wherever he went.”
For those looking to honor Culp, the opportunity is now. The Yuma High School Hall of Fame is raising funds to pay for the Curley Culp Memorial Stadium sign, which they’ll be unveiling and dedicating during the final 2022 YHS football game’s halftime on Friday, Oct. 28. The week will additionally feature some Criminal reunions and an induction ceremony for the hall of fame’s newest members.
To help the committee meet their $12,000 goal, visit https://bit.ly/3AMJwUC.