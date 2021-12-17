Campesinos Sin Fronteras recently organized its annual Día del Campesino on Main Street in San Luis, Ariz.
The outdoor event pays tribute to farmworkers, and offered immunizations for COVID-19 and influenza, as well as testing for COVID-19.
Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras (CSF), stressed that the objective is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among farmworkers, a sector considered essential for the economy.
“Since June we have been telling them there are tests, here there is vaccination, guiding them in the process, because many of them do not know where the services are,” she commented.
She added that the task of getting farmworkers vaccinated is urgent because next year they might also be required to present proof of vaccination to cross the border, as tourists are currently required to enter the United States.
Torres added that education about vaccination is important to combat the “disinformation pandemic” that prevails, especially in social networks, about the benefit of vaccines.
“There is a pandemic of bad information, social media have been used to spread erroneous information, but vaccination is very important, due to the advance in vaccination the economy has opened, if we were not in a more precarious situation,” she noted.
Dia del Campesino brings together farmworkers with health care providers, businesses and public and private sector agencies that can provide them the services they need. The event always begins in the pre-dawn hours to allow the workers to attend before they board the labor buses that take them to the fields.