The sun rose in the East this morning as it did yesterday, as thousands of sunrises have occurred since the Creator put the sun in place. God is consistent and exhibits unlimited capacity.
Providing light is a divine pattern. It is recorded that God sent Jesus, the “light of the world at a specific time.” “When the fullness of time had come, God sent His Son…” (Galatians 4:4) Jesus states, “I am the Light of the world.” (John 8:12)
The light shined into the darkness of brokenhearted women on the morning the “Son” rose from the dead. The angel declared, “He is alive” when the place where Jesus laid was vacant. Instructed by the angel, they hurried to tell the disciples, “He is alive.” As they went, Jesus met them and greeted them. Jesus said, “Go, tell my brothers I am alive.”
In the evening of the same day the disciples were meeting behind locked doors. They were afraid. Suddenly Jesus was standing with them, “Peace be to you”, He said. Speaking to them, He showed the wounds to His hands and side. “They were filled with joy.” Jesus was with them!
God sent His Son, who was at the right place at the right time…because God cares.