The sun rose in the East this morning as it did yesterday, as thousands of sunrises have occurred since the Creator put the sun in place. God is consistent and exhibits unlimited capacity.

Providing light is a divine pattern. It is recorded that God sent Jesus, the “light of the world at a specific time.” “When the fullness of time had come, God sent His Son…” (Galatians 4:4) Jesus states, “I am the Light of the world.” (John 8:12)

