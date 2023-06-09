Tom Horne

“This all started during COVID when parents could see what the students were being taught because it was online,’’ state schools chief Tom Horne said. “And many parents were shocked at what they saw, especially critical race theory kinds of things that were being taught to the students.’’

 File photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – The state’s top school official said Thursday a “hotline’’ he set up two months ago has resulted in credible tips about what he calls “critical race theory’’ unacceptably being taught in Arizona classrooms.

But Tom Horne refused to say how many such reports there were, acknowledging only that there were 30,000 “crank’’ calls. And when pushed for specifics of complaints with possible merit, he could cite only four.

