Tom Horne

State schools chief Tom Horne, flanked by staffers, at at news conference earlier this week, says some school districts in Arizona are using a “dual language model’’ where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish, which is against the law.

 Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Hoping to force the issue, state schools chief Tom Horne filed suit late Wednesday to get a court to rule that any school that doesn’t use “structured English immersion’’ to teach students who are not proficient is violating the law.

In new legal papers, Horne said the Creighton Elementary School District in Phoenix is using a “dual language model’’ where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish.

