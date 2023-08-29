State Superintendent Tom Horne met with business owners and members of the business community on Monday to discuss students’ workforce readiness and other issues.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce hosted the discussion at the AEA Federal Credit Union, where Horne discussed what his office is doing to raise academic achievement and have students be workforce ready upon graduation.
He also talked about other “controversial” issues, such as transgender students in school bathrooms and sports, and the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, which gives parents the ability to choose where to educate their children, including at home. ESA dollars cover expenses such as private school tuition, curricula, educational supplies, tutoring and more.
WORKFORCE READY
“You are in business, and you need an educated workforce,” Horne told the attendees.
Horne said his office will announce a major workforce initiative in partnership with major companies in October. These businesses include chip makers, contractors and healthcare providers, “people who desperately need more skilled workers. We are determined to produce those workers, for them and for you. And so we’re putting a lot of emphasis on that,” he said.
Horne noted that his philosophy is that every child who graduates should be ready either for college or the workforce. While Arizona needs a college-educated workforce, “the other side of the coin is career technical education so that students that don’t go to college are prepared as soon as they graduate from high school to get a good job.
“And in fact, many students who graduate with their CTE certificate end up going to college anyway, and the skills they acquire help them through college. And so we’re putting a big emphasis on career technical education,” he explained.
In reply to a question from Alexis Liggett, co-owner of Liggett Electric and parent of a disabled child, Horne confirmed that his workforce plan will include disabled children.
A woman who identified herself as a business owner noted that she hires high school kids as young as 14, with parents’ permission, and she finds their high school education lacking.
“We need to raise some of the standards, especially in our high schools to where they can’t just take the test over and over and over. Because what happens is they’re not learning and then they’re not really prepared for college,” she said.
Fred Dammeyer, owner of D&H Electric, pointed out that he hires high school graduates with CTE certifications from Arizona Western College, but they are not proficient in math, a skill they need for the job.
“I think the schools are using CTE as a scapegoat to graduate these kids that aren’t educated in regular math and English,” Dammeyer said.
Horne noted that raising academic standards is his “passion” and that students need to be challenged, otherwise they end up bored.
Horne explained that CTE standards have now been combined with academic standards “because, as you point out, if you want to be an electrician, you better know math. And it’s not just electricians. A lot of things you need to know math.”
In addition, Horne said, his department asked business professionals what skills are needed in the future market and his department has stopped funding any programs that they believe will be obsolete.
UNIVERSAL VOUCHERS
Horne also talked about the ESA program, calling himself a “defender” of the program. “I believe that all economic levels should have the same opportunities that rich people have always had,” he said.
“As state superintendent of schools, my main job is to encourage excellence in our public schools, and we have excellent public schools, but even a good school doesn’t necessarily meet the needs of all the kids,” Horne added.
He said that competition causes schools to do better. “If they’re afraid of losing a student to a private school, they’ll do their best to raise the academic results for their students, so the parents won’t move him …
“I can give you my personal guarantee, it’s not going to cost $300 million,” he said, referring to a figure that has been thrown around.
BATHROOM BATTLE
He also commented on transgender students in bathrooms, locker rooms and sports.
“I’ve been fighting the bathroom battle, which you guys had here recently. I’m reassured that the Yuma High School Board has not adopted the policy to let biological boys in the girls bathroom, but a lot of people think they have,” Horne said.
He said the false rumor stemmed from a presentation “from some lawyer in Massachusetts saying Title IX requires it. Title IX does not require it. Title IX is just the opposite. Title IX wanted to have girls with their own sport so that they could compete and excel in their sport. If you have a biological boy competing with them, they can’t compete.
“I’ve heard lots of stories of girls that work really hard with dreams of making the varsity team or going on to a college with a scholarship or maybe going to the Olympics and then they have to compete against a male who identifies as a female. They can’t compete, and their dreams are shattered, and they’re devastated,” Horne said.
He said he’s defending a lawsuit filed against the state in which the plaintiff is asking that biological boys be allowed to play girls sports. With the Attorney General citing a conflict, “I have to use education funds to defend that lawsuit, because I think biological boys have no business playing in girls sports. They have no business being in girls’ bathrooms. They have no business being in girls’ locker rooms or showers.”
If schools allow it, Horne added, they will “lose a lot of students because parents aren’t going to want their girls going to school where boys can come into their bathrooms or showers or their locker rooms.”
KUDOS FOR SAN LUIS
Horne also praised San Luis students. “In Yuma, you can be very proud,” he said. “There’s a group called Helios that gives us statistics, and in San Luis, the kids are off the charts in admission to college because of the good relationship they have with the community college. Relatively low economic group, tremendous performance. It was an inspiring thing.
“And when I went there, I was very impressed with their career technical education. The engineering teacher showed us what he was doing. It was very impressive,” he added.
In the almost one-hour discussion, Horne also touched on discipline, testing, teacher retention and salaries, among other issues.
Horne was also scheduled to meet with education and other community leaders during his two-day visit to Yuma.