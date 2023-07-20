SOMERTON – “The Toro is a perfect example of what we needed to do for this high school. When a bull’s horns are up, he’s looking at you, right? Not doing anything. When those horns go down, he’s charging. We’re charging bulls. So when I say ‘Horns down,’ you say ‘Go Toros!’
“Horns Down,” cried John Kovesdy of McCarthy Building Companies.
And all together, the crowd at the new Somerton High School chanted back, “Go Toros!”
On Wednesday morning, the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the highly-anticipated Somerton High School (SHS). Officially opening its doors for the 2023-2024 school year, Somerton High totals nearly 150,000 square feet and has the capacity to facilitate up to 1,800 students.
YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza noted the initiative to make the school a reality extends, on digital record, as far back as 2007 – 16 years ago. But the school “has been on topics for decades before that.”
In his speech, he thanked YUHSD’s past and current leadership as well as the community leaders and voters who secured funding for Somerton High’s construction through the Yes! Yes! Bond campaign from 2015 and former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, whose executive action granted an additional $33 million for the project.
“The heartbeat of this school is the community and as a resident of Somerton, you understand what community means,” he told attendees. “We invite all of you – parents, guardians, families, neighbors – to actively engage in shaping the educational journey of our students, your children, our future. This school represents a physical space and also a promise: a promise providing world-class education, ensuring every student graduates college, career, community prepared.”
Per YUHSD, the new school was designed by DLR Group and constructed by McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. DLR’s design is heavily rooted in supporting Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and incorporates the Colorado River delta’s life-giving spirit through a shaded outdoor courtyard that runs through the heart of the campus.
SHS is now YUHSD’s seventh school and positions the district to meet needs for continued growth in the region. Previously, Somerton was the largest city in Arizona without its own high school.
SHS Principal Lucky Arvizo believes the school will be “a sense of pride and a beacon for the community.”
This August, an expected 350 students will be coming into campus to begin the year as Somerton High’s first graduating class. The entirety of the space available won’t be used yet but more and more of the school’s capacity will be used as more cohorts begin attending. In fall 2024, SHS will open to another incoming class of freshmen and then another in 2025. By 2026, SHS will have freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Arvizo stated that CTE is a big facet of SHS along with academics.
“We have several spaces for CTE programs and the two CTE programs that we’ll start freshman year will be culinary arts and sports medicine,” he said. “We’ll have future programs such as welding, engineering, law and public safety, and we have different spaces for any other future CTE programs, depending on student interest. We’ll kind of go in that direction, depending on what areas and what careers students will be interested in.”
All sports are set to begin this year too.
“Somerton High School is going to have all sports available that any other high school has,” Arvizo continued. “In the fall, there is football, there’s cross country, there’s volleyball, there’s swim, there’s golf. And then we’ll have our winter sports and our spring sports as well.”
Members of SHS’ Student Council joined Arvizo in expressing their enthusiasm for the school’s opening.
Incoming freshmen student council members Mia Galvez and Gonzalo Flores were enthusiastic about the school’s modern design and proximity to their residences.
“I felt pretty excited and kind of relieved because I get to stay here in town,” Galvez said. “But also because I can see my friends still and we can always hang out whenever we want. If we ever want to go somewhere after school, anywhere in town, we can all just walk over to there and then just hang out.”
Flores commented that the school is near “a lot of things,” including his home, making it a very convenient place to go to school.
“It looks amazing,” he said. “They did a top notch on it. It’s really nice to be here. Walking around just felt so immersive … Just being here, this feels so awesome. Like, looking around, It’s like – it feels new, very new. And one of my favorite things is the diverse classrooms that they’re going to be having. It’s going to be really nice to be studying and working here especially since they have a lot of hangout areas.”
Flores is particularly interested in paleontology so he’s looking forward to taking biology and any other science classes that might dive into animals, rock forms and where fossils come from.
Galvez shared that she loves English Language Arts, writing, drama and cooking.
“I’m really excited about culinary arts and then being in student council this year, being the first-ever class,” she said. “I really liked how the gym looked; it was pretty big. I liked how the designs were around and it gives us a lot of pride around this school.”
One of her favorite things about it? “I like cooking so when I saw the culinary arts classroom, I was like, I was just amazed by it. I’m excited to take that class.”
Those attending the ribbon cutting were able to see what Galvez and Flores talked about, along with SHS’ science labs, classrooms, individual student learning centers, cafeteria, gym facilities and even the Learning Commons (library), the bookstore and the College and Career Center. A welding lab and a black box theater space could also be spotted from walking outside.
Kovesdy remarked that working on the campus has been a year and a half of “blood, sweat and tears” but he “wouldn’t take it back for anything.”
“I’ll never forget this project,” he said. “It’s been a hell of a project. It’s no secret how hard it is to get things nowadays like air conditionings and gear – and yeah, we came across some challenges. We overcame them.
“... the Toro is very fitting for what we had to do. We pushed every day, every morning, every hour. The community of subcontractors, of workers that came into this building were Toros. We’re not going to be in a yearbook. We’re not going to be on any wall. But we are unofficially the first class of Somerton High School.”
Looking at everyone in attendance, Arvizo said it was a great day.
“Eighteen months ago where we are right now, this was a dirt lot,” he said. “This was a dirt lot 18 months ago, if you remember, if you drove by. And today we have a beautiful high school, more specifically: Somerton High School, home of the Toros.
“It was truly a team effort … to make this dream a reality. (It) didn’t come without its challenges and struggles, as many of you know, but when we come together as a community, we always do what is best for our children because we want better opportunities for our children.”
With eyes set on the future, he emphasized Somerton High’s vision: to empower students to achieve personal excellence through a dynamic learning experience.
“Whether it’s academics, athletics, (CTE) programs, fine arts or any other extracurricular activities, we want to give our students a full educational experience and we want our students to be excited to come to school,” Arvizo said. “Our motto will be WIN with excellence. You’ve heard the word excellence a lot; excellence means that everything that we do, we do it to the best of our ability. And WIN: What’s Important Now.
“We have long-term goals, long-term objectives but they don’t happen overnight. So as faculty and staff, students, we have to ask ourselves every day: What is important now in order to accomplish those long-term goals? So, WIN with excellence.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.