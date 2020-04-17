After responding to a report of a horse and rider trapped in the Colorado River on Wednesday, the Yuma Fire Department wanted to remind members of the public who frequent the area for outdoor recreation to use extra caution.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, the incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the Colorado River in the East Wetlands area, approximately a half mile east of the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge.
The horse and rider had managed to get out of the river on their own by the time Yuma firefighters arrived on scene.
The rider was assessed for injuries, but refused any further assistance.
The river flows have recently been greatly increased, these releases upstream are causing deeper and faster flowing water in our area.
It is not known if this contributed to the problems the horse and rider were having.