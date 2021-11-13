Hospice of Yuma wants to make a splash this month while celebrating its 40th anniversary. The goal? $100,000 in donations for its “I Make A Difference” giving campaign.
Started in November 1981 by the efforts and discussions of doctors, nurses, clergy and citizens, Hospice of Yuma was established as a nonprofit, and continues to be a nonprofit organization today.
Planned Giving and Fundraising Events Coordinator Alysia Munoz explained that one of the biggest differences this status creates is that Hospice accepts and cares for patients regardless of their insurance status and ability to pay.
Munoz said that there’s a lot of stigma that once people end up in hospice care, it’s the end for them. Munoz stated that patients are eligible for care after being diagnosed with a terminal illness and have a prognosis of six months or less, but that doesn’t mean patients are never discharged.
Rather, she emphasized that regardless of how much time one ends up having left, Hospice of Yuma makes sure that the loved one and their family are well cared for. Munoz stated that the hospice has two primary physicians, a bereavement coordinator, homemakers, nurses, chaplains, social workers and more.
“Our number one goal is to let the community know that we’re here for them,” she said. “We’re here to provide: from nurses and social workers and [certified nursing assistants] down to bereavement.”
This year especially, Hospice of Yuma has been providing a lot of support. Munoz shared that a lot of people had assistance in bereavement.
“We prepared for multiple patients that did get COVID and it triggered something else,” she said. “It’s a very difficult time.”
This year alone, the time spent in outside community bereavement phone calls has come up to a value of $6,000.
“It costs us about $160 a day to take care of a patient,” said Munoz. “We don’t only deal with the elderly. Anybody with a terminal illness [receives care.] I’ve seen infants come on, six-year-olds, seven-year-olds, even teens.”
Based on age, costs of care per day can vary. Munoz explained that infants, for example, cost more. When an infant receives care, Hospice ensures that they provide the same formula that the infant is used to. “Care still provided the exact same way,” she summarized.
“I like to stress that terminal illness can hit you at any age,” said Munoz. “We have been here and we’re still here.”
Munoz shared that she gained a greater appreciation for the care Hospice provides when her grandfather had colon cancer.
“He didn’t want to go through with treatment,” she said. “The medications he was taking –there were a lot … When our physicians came in, they changed some meds. He did so well he was even discharged.”
Munoz’s grandfather did need hospice care again later and eventually passed, but the care he received made a big difference in her view.
“When you get diagnosed with a terminal illness and a physician tells you that nothing can be done, we’re here to come in at that point,” she said. “If that loved one wants to go home and doesn’t want to do any more treatment, that’s when we want the community to reach out to us. That’s when we can give them that much needed love and care.”
Because Hospice of Yuma is a nonprofit that cares for patients regardless of their financial status, Munoz shared that this is why the “I Make A Difference” Campaign matters. Last year, charitable care was $150,000 which is why the agency hopes to raise $100,000 for its 40th year.
Munoz explained that all donations for the campaign go directly to patient care and are 100% tax deductible. Individuals can sponsor at various tiers: $160 for a day of patient care, $480 for three days, $800 for a week, $3,000 for three weeks and $5,000 for a month.
Depending on the tier, sponsors can be acknowledged or have their gift acknowledged in someone’s memory or honor. At $160, acknowledgement includes a post on all social media outlets. At $5,000, acknowledgement includes that as well as two billboards for a term of three months, recognition in the spring newsletter and annual report, a Facebook cover banner and a sign with a logo/name.
Currently, Hospice of Yuma’s major donors include: Chapman Automotive Group, 1st Bank Yuma, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, JCJ Electric, RXPositive Medical Supply, which provides durable medical equipment; Cocopah Indian Tribe, Foothills Bank, Debbie M. in memory of her husband, Vern; and the Hodges family in memory of PK and Billie Jeanne Hodges.
For November in particular, Munoz noted that Chapman Automotive will be donating $25 for every car sold and RV World will also be donating $25 for every RV sold.
Munoz expressed confidence in Yuma’s ability to help Hospice meet its goals, stating that Yumans always lend a helping hand.
To learn more about how to donate for the “I Make A Difference” Giving Campaign, visit https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=yU4puJ.