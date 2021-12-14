Before potentially taking action against Yuma Regional Medical Center, the Hospital District Board wants to hear more from the community about their experiences with the hospital, good and bad.
The district board acknowledged that it has overwhelmingly received negative comments on YRMC, but it also wants to hear from people who support the hospital before taking any further steps.
Consequently, the district board will hold a special meeting on Jan. 4, at 6 p.m., at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, to receive public comment, both positive and negative, on the public’s perception of YRMC operations and management.
Hoping for a big turnout, the district board will be setting out about 1,000 seats.
The district board met in a special meeting on Monday to announce the community meeting. The board members also voiced their concerns with YRMC.
In explaining the board’s request for community input, Chairman Jeff Polston said, “The district board believes community input is critical to understanding the degree to which the YRMC is actually benefiting or not benefiting the community. Therefore, we welcome all public comments on current YRMC operations and management at our next special meeting.”
However, a former hospital employee noted that some current employees wish to speak out but fear losing their jobs. He asked if there is a way for them to come forward while keeping their identities confidential.
District board attorney Paul Gerding Jr. said the board can set up a system so “whistleblowers” can come forward with information that will be kept confidential. Their information can be discussed in executive session, or behind closed doors. Otherwise, all other information is considered public record.
Gerding also noted that he heard that some people in support of YRMC were afraid to speak up at an October meeting which focused on the potential partnership between YRMC and LifePoint, a hospital chain that had expressed interest in merging with YRMC. That meeting drew about 250 people, with all speakers voicing concerns with the potential merger.
At the January meeting, Gerging said, there will be no intimidation allowed.
The district board voted 5-0 to set up a system to allow people to report confidential information.
The board has claimed that YRMC has shut them out and that the hospital stopped sharing financial information, violating the agreements between the two organizations. The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and serves the citizens of the district.
YRMC has denied that it’s obligated to provide information and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord. In a statement previously provided to the Yuma Sun, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, YRMC added.
The district claims YRMC is in breach of its lease and in default because it does not provide verbal reporting as required by their agreements.
The district also claims that the hospital breached the lease by refusing to pay the district’s administrative expenses, which at the time included a $75,000 invoice for attorney fees due to the legal fight with the hospital.
The district submitted a 2021 budget for $3.2 million to YRMC. The district stressed that the budget is not for “rent,” but rather potential expenses, which YRMC has historically paid. The budget includes $2 million for “consultant/account/receiver” and about $1.1 million for legal fees. The rest is for items such as office supplies, computers and equipment, and a recording secretary.
WHAT CAN THE DISTRICT
BOARD DO?
Eviction is certainly on the table, however, Gerding explained that the district board can take a number of steps beyond eviction, including litigation, legislation and more. However, he said, much like a poker player, he doesn’t want to show all of his cards just yet and declined to specify the steps the board is prepared to take or can legally take.
The district board members also expressed their thoughts on the collapse of the hospital’s proposed joint venture with LifePoint. Polston explained that after choosing LifePoint Health as a potential partner almost a year ago, with YRMC board members publicly supporting the merger as recently as Nov. 10, the YRMC board “without notice did an abrupt about face and announced on Dec. 6, 2021, that it unanimously had decided to not move forward with an affiliation with LifePoint.”
The district board expended significant resources “to perform its own due diligence on the potential merger and share and seek community input as the proposed venture would have required a new hospital lease,” the district stated in a press release issued after Monday’s meeting.
While vetting the proposed merger, the district sought and received public comment regarding the potential LifePoint venture. Over the months of review, the district received “significant negative public comment concerning YRMC operations and management,” the district said.
Public statements mirrored the district’s “recent concerns regarding the YRMC’s operational lack of transparency, poor planning, and absence of accountability to the community which the YRMC is mandated to serve.”
However, Polston pointed out, Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC, indicated in a Yuma Sun article that public opposition did not influence the YRMC’s decision to not further pursue a merger with LifePoint.
“This apparent lack of regard for community input is of great concern to the Hospital District Board,” the district stated.
In their comments, district board members lamented the loss of the cordial relationship between the organizations, which now includes a lawsuit and counterlawsuit, after a nearly 60-year history.
“We see you, we hear you, we want to do more,” Mario Juaregui, a district board member who also served on the YRMC operating board for 11 years, told the audience, many of whom once again expressed displeasure with YRMC board and management.
He said he wants to see the return of a good relationship between the boards. “One thing that we are really hoping for is that we stop bleeding the community … Suing each other, I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel.”
“We need to somehow be responsible to you, to our community, stop spending your money and bring better health to this community. It’s very difficult to do if we’re not talking to each other,” Juaregui added. “We will bring resolution as soon as we can.”