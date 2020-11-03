HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 1 VOTE TALLIES AS OF NOV. 3 AT 11 P.M.

Connie Uribe — 34.38%

Robert Cannell — 20.44%

Mario Juaregui — 19.17%

Mark Hutsell — 9.97%

Jeremy Claridge — 9.86%

Louis Hirth — 6.18%

