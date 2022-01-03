The Hospital District Board wants to hear more from community members about their experiences with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The district board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, at 6 p.m., at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, to receive public comment, both positive and negative, on the public’s perception of YRMC operations and management.
Hoping for a big turnout, the district board will be setting out about 1,000 seats.
In explaining the board’s request for community input, Chairman Jeff Polston said, “The district board believes community input is critical to understanding the degree to which the YRMC is actually benefiting or not benefiting the community. Therefore, we welcome all public comments on current YRMC operations and management at our next special meeting.”
The board will set up a system so “whistleblowers” can come forward with information that will be kept confidential. Otherwise, all other information is considered public record.
There will be no intimidation allowed at the meeting, according to Paul Gerding Jr., district attorney.
The district, a government agency with elected board members, owns the property and facilities of the main hospital at Avenue A and 24th Street and leases the property and equipment to YRMC.
The district states that part of its mission is to assure the public that YRMC maintains its nonprofit status and serves the citizens of the district. The board claims that YRMC has shut them out and stopped sharing financial information, violating the agreements between the two organizations.
The district also alleges YRMC is in breach of its lease and in default because it does not provide verbal reporting as required by their agreements.
YRMC has denied that it’s obligated to provide the requested information and claims that the district’s only role is that of landlord. In a statement previously provided to the Yuma Sun, YRMC said, “When it was founded in the late 1950s, the purpose of Hospital District No. 1 was clearly defined: to essentially serve as the landlord for healthcare facilities here in Yuma, not to oversee the operations of the hospital.”
The role of overseeing hospital operations belongs to the YRMC Board of Directors, YRMC added.