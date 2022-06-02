Yuma voters will be asked to decide two more issues in the general election. The City Council on Wednesday approved two ordinances calling for special elections to be held in conjunction with the general election on Nov. 8.
Voters will be asked to extend the current 2% hospitality tax through June 2038 and authorize the city to distribute 10% of hospitality tax collections to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and 10% to Visit Yuma, the city’s visitors bureau.
The second special election will seek voter approval of the 2022 General Plan update.
HOSPITALITY TAX
The city collects the 2% hospitality tax from hotels, restaurants and bars and provides funding for recreation and tourism activities.
The tax is set to expire on June 30, 2024. Voters initially approved the hospitality tax in 1970 and later renewed it for 15-years terms in 1993 and 2009.
The tax can only be used for three purposes:
• City parks, recreation and arts and cultural activities, as well as the Yuma Art Center, city golf courses, baseball/recreational complex, Yuma Civic Center and tourism endeavors.
• The Heritage Area located within the city limits.
• Visit Yuma, the statutorily-designated destination marketing organization for the city.
Currently, the city allocates annual lump sums to the Heritage Area and Visit Yuma. The proposal would change that to a percentage, which would increase investment in Yuma’s tourism activities.
The distributions would be only slightly higher than the increases previously approved by council through the budget, according to a staff report.
If Yuma voters renew the hospitality tax, the city projects that about $8 million in revenue would be collected from the tax during fiscal year 2024.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area maintains and oversees the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River historic state parks and leads restoration of the East and West Wetlands and downtown revitalization efforts.
Visit Yuma markets and sells Yuma as a destination to visitors. The agency operates the Visitors Information Center and works to bring tour groups and event planners to Yuma.
In voicing support of the hospitality tax, Councilman Gary Knight noted that it is not a new tax, but rather a continuation of an existing tax. He also pointed out that most other cities have a higher tax rate that assesses more than hotels, restaurants and bars.
Knight stressed that the tax is connected to the city’s quality of life because it funds the Parks and Recreation Department, which programs youth activities and is responsible for maintaining the public golf course and parks, as it will for the future 60-acre East Mesa Community Park.
If the tax is eliminated, Knight said, the city would have to dig into the general fund to cover Parks and Rec, which would be detrimental to public safety and other departments that depend on this funding source.
“The whole city would suffer if those 2% tax is not renewed,” Knight added.
2022 GENERAL PLAN
The council previously approved a resolution adopting the 2022 Yuma General Plan, a comprehensive, long-range guide for future development that must be updated every 10 years, but voters have the final say.
The decennial update is intended to reflect current demographics and data, development changes that have occurred over time and updated projections for future community needs.
The plan provides guiding policy for the development of the city but does not legislate any new fees, taxes or changes to development and building codes.
Knight clarified that there is no cost to the taxpayer with the general plan update. The document, if approved, simply lays out the future growth areas so developers know the best place to build, he said.
Councilman Mike Shelton expressed support for the general plan update, calling it an “improvement.” He noted that the council and staff went through the proposed document with a “fine tooth comb” and “we can all be very happy with what we have here. It’s a very good roadmap.”
In response to a question from Mayor Doug Nicholls, City Attorney Richard Files explained that if voters reject the general plan update, the existing plan would remain until another plan comes forward.
To view the 2022 General Plan, go to https://tinyurl.com/29n5fjak.
No citizens asked to address either of the issues. The council vote, at 6-0, was unanimous for both ordinances.