The Yuma City Council agreed to extend an agreement with the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority to allow the city more time to spend grant funds associated with the Hotel Del Sol project.
The longtime plan for the vacant three-story hotel, located at 200 E. 3rd St., has been to turn it into a transit hub to help revitalize the city’s historic downtown and support the community’s transportation needs.
With the initial agreement already extended twice before, city staff asked that it be extended once more to Sept. 30, 2024, so the remaining grant funds could still be used for the project.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop voted yes “with reservations,” noting concern with the cost of the project.
In 2015, YCIPTA passed on grants to the city to assist with funding the final design and pre-construction costs associated with the improvement and rehabilitation of the nearly century-old Hotel Del Sol as a multimodal transportation hub.
On Wednesday, Shoop asked for clarification on whether the hotel will be demolished or rehabilitated, pointing out wording in the agenda item. Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained the plan is to demolish the building with the exception of the north and east facades, saving the Spanish Colonial arches that give character to the building. Then, within those two facades, a new three-story building will be constructed.
However, Simonton noted, the design process has taken “a little bit longer than anticipated.” He explained that amending the contract would increase the time the city has to spend the design funds from the grants it has received.
“These grants were set to expire and without this amendment, we would not have the opportunity to spend these grant funds,” he said.
“This is not to put more money into the project. This is to just extend the timeframe of the grants so we can expend them before they expire,” he added.
Shoop then noted that the city seems to be “paying more and more and more money to a facility that may or may not be usable.”
“This is not new money. This is money that’s already been allocated. We just need to extend the timeframe to expend it,” Simonton replied.
“With all the grants and all of the rehabbing, section by section, it appears that we’re going to be spending a lot more money than we would on new construction,” Shoop said.
Simonton noted that rehabilitating the historic building, which was the original intention, would have been “too cost prohibitive and would cost more than what we’re trying to budget now to rebuild that.”
Saving the building would have cost the city about $5-$6 million more than just preserving the façade and building a whole new structure. In addition, Simonton said, a new building will “provide more usable space which will become more valuable to whatever entity we can put in there.”
The architects and engineers are working on a demolition and reconstruction plan with the State Historic Preservation Office and other partners.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked when the building would be demolished. Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, noted that staff is currently working through the environmental process, with the design efforts paused at 60%, with the hope of finishing in three to six months.
Shelton asked that he let the council know the demolition date as soon as possible.
Last year the city learned that the historic hotel would require substantial seismic retrofitting that would take up more than half of the interior walls and floors, making preservation of the lobby impractical.
The city has a $10.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a multimodal transportation center on the site. The original goal of the project was to restore the building and incorporate the transportation center into the first floor.
In 2020, the council awarded a $1.015 million contract for design-build services to CORE Construction, and the team began the design process.
When the designs reached 60%, a forensic analysis led to the conclusion that “it was no longer feasible to save the hotel as the seismic retrofitting and other retrofit necessary for the building would have taken out over 50% to 60% of the interior, the floors, the walls, as well as running the cost up to a significantly higher amount than what we had originally anticipated or was budgeted for,” Wostenberg explained at the time.
Consequently, the city changed the project from restoring the historic building to rebuilding the interior structure while preserving the historic archways and architecture on the exterior. The new building will still look like the original Hotel Del Sol, but the interior will have modern features, which will probably make the second and third floors more attractive for development.
Plans also call for possibly reusing some of the interior features and exhibiting historical artifacts and photographs of the original structure in the new lobby.
About 9,000 square feet on the first floor will be for retail space. The transit center would take about 1,888 square feet and include offices for Amtrak, Greyhound and YCIPTA, which runs the Yuma County Area Transit bus system.
The hotel currently serves as the YCAT’s main transfer point for bus riders to walk downtown or connect to another route in the system.
The transit center would have a lobby and ticketing area for passengers as well as restaurant facilities, a break room for transit center workers and a conference room.
Hotel Del Sol opened in 1926 across from the railroad depot and housed a Greyhound bus station at one point. The 70-room hotel began to decline in the 1970s and was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was stabilized before being added to the register.