A home was damaged and a vehicle was likely destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
According to Yuma Fire Department (YFD) spokesperson Mike Erfert, a house fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of West 25th Street.
Firefighters found an SUV fully engulfed in flames parked next to a house at 1766 W. 25th St., and the fire was beginning to spread to the home.
“Firefighters were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire,” Erfert said.
The SUV sustained extensive damage, while damage to the home was contained to the exterior of the attached garage.
Erfert said the home itself was not damaged and the occupants were able to reoccupy it once the fire was confirmed to be out.
The fire started outside of the home, but the cause has yet to be determined.