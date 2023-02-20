The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, also called the House Judiciary Committee, will hold a hearing on border issues at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Yuma.
The hearing will examine the Department of Homeland Security’s operations at the Southwest border and allow the committee to hear testimony about the effects of illegal immigration on the Yuma community.
Scheduled to testify are Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Sheriff and Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The hearing will be chaired by Republican Jim Jordan, a U.S. representative from Ohio and chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
In attendance will be a delegation of Republican representatives, including Tom McClintock of California, chairman of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security and Enforcement; Andy Biggs of Arizona, chairman of Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance; and Ben Cline of Virginia, chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight.
Also expected to attend are Republican representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Barry Moore of Alabama, Troy Nehls of Texas, Russell Fry of South Carolina, Harriett Hageman of Wyoming, Kevin Kiley of California. and Nathaniel Moran of Texas.
The House Judiciary Committee is currently working on H.R. 876, which would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to reform certain asylum procedures. The bill was recently introduced in the House of Representatives.
For more than a year, Yuma experienced an influx of migrants seeking asylum, with many fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America, Cuba and Haiti. Under U.S. law, migrants may seek asylum, citing a credible fear of persecution or other threats in their home countries.
The majority of migrants who crossed through Yuma have sought asylum. These migrants cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol agents. They are processed and released to await a court date. Most, if not all, of the migrants head to destinations outside of Yuma.
At the peak of the surge, agents from the Border Patrol Yuma Sector were processing between 1,000 to 1,200 migrants a day, a number that has since dropped significantly due to a recent change in federal policy.
However, local county and city officials continue to plead with federal authorities and elected officials to either reform immigration policies and reimburse funds spent as a consequence of the migrant influx as well provide additional funding as border communities are not equipped to handle the number of migrants that cross through Yuma.
Yuma Regional Medical Center is also asking to be reimbursed for $26 million in uncompensated migrant care.