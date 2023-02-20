The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, also called the House Judiciary Committee, will hold a hearing on border issues at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Yuma.

It will take place in the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The field hearing will also be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/@USHouseJudiciaryGOP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you