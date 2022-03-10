Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 76F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.