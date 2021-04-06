The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will hear presentations on the Consolidated Plan for 2021-2025, Housing Market Analysis and Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2021-2022, as well as a briefing on parking regulations and a strategic outcomes update.
The consent agenda includes an agreement with the Yuma County Flood Control District for construction, maintenance and discharge of stormwater lift station and force main improvements into the city’s 15-inch storm drain system between 3rd and 4th streets, north of the North Central Retention Basin.
The agreement calls for district design and construction of stormwater drainage improvements for the North Central Retention Basin, located 332 S. 10th Ave. The project is funded by the district, but the city will inspect and review plans prior to acceptance.
Once the project is completed, the city is responsible for routine operation and maintenance such as site cleaning, servicing and keeping the improvements in good working order.
The council will also consider a resolution of support for the submission of a Small-Scale Water Efficiency grant to the Bureau of Reclamation to provide funding to support installation of water distribution systems pressure and temperature monitoring devices.
By adopting this resolution, the council members will have verified that they support the application submitted and confirm the capacity to provide $29,567 in grant matching funding.
Another resolution calls for designating City Administrator Phil Rodriguez as the chief fiscal officer for the purpose of submitting the city’s annual expenditure limitation reports to the Arizona Auditor General.
One ordinance is set to be introduced, which would grant an easement at 3045 S. Avenue 3E for existing buildings that partially encroach into the city-owned 30th Street right-of-way.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.