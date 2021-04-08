A housing study found that across Yuma County, rental affordability is the top need. In the last decade, rental costs increased much faster than incomes, causing a rental gap.
In addition, the study found that renters want to buy their own homes, but they face barriers and need help overcoming them.
The housing market analysis was presented to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Rhonda Lee James, assistant director of community development and director of neighborhood services, explained that the city has been working with a consultant firm for a year to update the city’s 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan. The five-year plan sets the priorities and goals on how to spend the city’s allocation of Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Appearing via Zoom, Heidi Aggeler, managing director of Root Policy Research of Denver, Colorado, highlighted some of the housing study’s key findings and outlined the recommendations and goals for the next five years.
The analysis covered Yuma County, not just the city, because HOME funds are allocated for countywide needs, however, Aggeler focused on the primary needs of the city during the presentation. The firm used surveys, focus groups, modeling, demand and supply, and growth projections in conducting the study.
“By and far, affordable rentals were the top need,” Aggeler said.
The firm compared income levels and rental affordability to determine the “rental gap,” the difference between supply and demand. The study found a rental gap of 2,712 units in 2019. This gap was a “very modest” 614 units in 2010. The gap grew substantially because rent prices increased much faster than incomes, Aggeler noted.
“People are having a really hard time affording their rent, particularly in low- and moderate-income renters,” she said.
Renters want to buy their own homes, but they face barriers such as not having enough money for a down payment, credit challenges and not finding housing they can afford.
Looking at projections of what the future might hold in terms of wages relative to housing prices, the consultant concluded that diversification of housing is really important for the future workforce and subsidies will be needed for lower wage workers.
Yuma County has similar challenges. Renters’ incomes have grown slowly relative to rents, and there is a rental gap of 3,734 units. In 2010, the gap was 2,856 units.
In the county, the firm found broader needs for employment opportunities and sidewalks and street improvements, noting that it’s hard for people with disabilities to get around.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on county residents, practically in the agriculture industry. Aggeler noted they have had a harder time keeping their jobs, especially with children at home and having to deal with homeschooling during the pandemic.
The study found that from 2010 to 2019, rents increased while homeownership went down across the county. In 2010, the median gross rent in Yuma was $872; in 2019, it was $924. In Yuma County, it was $781 in 2010 and $829 in 2019.
The study also found that utilities are much higher and are a major factor affecting housing affordability.
The housing study was conducted as part of updating the 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan, with five-year goals and priority needs, and the 2021 Action Plan, which is the spending plan. HUD requires that the Consolidated Plan be updated every five years to continue receiving the two grants.
The recommended priorities for 201-2025 are the following:
• Housing repairs including accessibility improvements
• Affordable rentals and tenant based rental assistance
• Starter homes and homeownership assistance
• Infrastructure and transit improvements
• City supportive services that includes affordable child care; in-home care for persons with disabilities and seniors; nutrition and food assistance; after-school activities; employment services to help people get jobs; mental and behavioral health; and transit access
The recommended goals for the next five years follow:
• Goal 1: Increase affordable rental housing options through the creation of new units and tenant based rental assistance.
• Goal 2: Improve the quality of existing affordable rental and owner-occupied housing stock, including home accessibility modifications.
• Goal 3: Facilitate homeownership options through down payment assistance, financial counseling, and/or supporting the creation of more diverse and affordable housing products.
• Goal 4: Support low and moderate income families through public services including, but not limited to, child care and after-school programming, nutrition and food assistance, and public facility improvements.
• Goal 5: Provide supportive services to low income households, people with special needs, and the homeless.
• Goal 6: Improve community infrastructure in qualified neighborhoods to support community revitalization and housing affordability.
• Goal 7: Continue to improve the quality of neighborhoods with low-income concentrations.
James Lee presented recommendations for how to spend the CDBG and HOME grants in the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
The HOME allocation of $753,444, compared to the current year’s allocation of $1.8 million, is a “considerable reduction,” and James Lee is still trying to get an explanation.
“So we had to do some trimming,” she said.
The plan calls for spending $200,000 on city housing rehabilitation projects, $350,000 on Housing Authority of Yuma County tenant-based rental assistance; and $495,000 on Yuma County Housing Department housing rehabilitation projects.
Two applicants that previously received funds, Campesinos Sin Fronteras and Comité de Bien Estar, did not receive any funds this year because they aren’t “shovel ready.”
The CDBG grant also decreased slightly, going from $1 million this fiscal year to $916,984 for the next fiscal year. The proposal calls for spending $349,361 for Mesa Heights neighborhood cleanup, facade improvements, housing rehabilitation and code enforcement/rental inspections.
The recommendation calls for spending $78,893 for public services, including Arizona Housing Development Corp. SHINE Center child care and Western Arizona Council of Government housing counseling, and $305,334 for housing and public facilities, all going towards improving restrooms at the Joe Henry Optimist Center in Mesa Heights, the Sanguinetti Ballfields and the Morris Rec Center.
The city invites the community to comment on the plan. The 30-day public comment period began April 2 and ends May 5, when the plan will return before the council for possible adoption. A virtual hearing will be held April 13 at 5:30 p.m. The link can be found at https://www.yumaaz.gov/government/community-development/neighborhood-services.
The proposed plan is available for public review at the Heritage Library, Main Library, Community Development Department and the city’s web page.