Vote tallies as of 6 p.m. Nov. 13 Counting in Yuma County has officially concluded, as of Nov. 13. U.S. Senate Arizona Mark Kelly (D) Yuma County 49.14% Arizona 51.17% Martha McSally (R) Yuma County 50.86% Arizona 48.83% U.S. House of Representatives, District 3 Raul Grijalva (D) Yuma County 61.80% Districtwide 64.57% Daniel Wood (R) Yuma County 38.20% Districtwide 35.43% U.S. House of Representatives, District 4 Delina DiSanto (D) Yuma County 31.60% Districtwide 30.24% Paul Gosar (R) Yuma County 68.40% Districtwide 69.76% Statewide offices Arizona Corporation Commission Lea Marquez Peterson (R) Yuma County 18.60% Statewide 17.52% James O’Connor (R) Yuma County 18.40% Statewide 17.33% Eric Sloan (R) Yuma County 17.29% Statewide 16.68% William Mundell (D) Yuma County 13.83% Statewide 15.66% Shea Stanfield (D) Yuma County 13.28% Statewide 15.28% Anna Tovar (D) Yuma County 18.60% Statewide 17.52% Arizona Senate District 4 Lisa Otondo (D) Yuma County 63.46% Districtwide 56.16% Travis Angry (R) Yuma County 36.54% Districtwide 43.84% Arizona House of Representatives District 4 Charlene Fernandez (D) Yuma County 44.34% Districtwide 39.82% Geraldine Peten (D) Yuma County 28.55% Districtwide 28.64% Joel John (R) Yuma County 27.11% Districtwide 31.54% Arizona State Representative, District 13 Mariana Sandoval (D) Yuma County 22.70% Districtwide 25.29% Tim Dunn (R) Yuma County 41.58% Districtwide 37.71% Joanne Osborne (R) Yuma County 35.72% Districtwide 37.01% Yuma County Assessor David Alexandre (D) 45.87% Victoria Morris Clarkson (R) 54.13% Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 5 Lynne Pancrazi (D) 57.06% Page Misenhimer (R) 42.94% Judge of Superior Court, Div. 1 Mark Reeves 59.13% Nathaniel Sorenson 40.69% Yuma County Sheriff Mark Martinez (D) 48.68% Leon Wilmot (R) 51.32% Gadsden School District 32 Board (two seats) Tadeo De La Hoya 38.79% Gary Snyder 20.40% Rosa Varela 40.82% Hospital District Governing Board District 1 Robert Cannell 19.94% Jeremy Claridge 9.75% Louie Hirth 6.11% Mark Hutsell 9.75% Mario Juaregui 19.95% Connie Uribe 34.50%
Vote tallies as of 6 p.m. Nov. 13
Counting in Yuma County has officially concluded, as of Nov. 13.
U.S. Senate Arizona
Mark Kelly (D)
Yuma County 49.14%
Arizona 51.17%
Martha McSally (R)
Yuma County 50.86%
Arizona 48.83%
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3
Raul Grijalva (D)
Yuma County 61.80%
Districtwide 64.57%
Daniel Wood (R)
Yuma County 38.20%
Districtwide 35.43%
U.S. House of Representatives, District 4
Delina DiSanto (D)
Yuma County 31.60%
Districtwide 30.24%
Paul Gosar (R)
Yuma County 68.40%
Districtwide 69.76%
Statewide offices
Arizona Corporation Commission
Lea Marquez Peterson (R)
Yuma County 18.60%
Statewide 17.52%
James O’Connor (R)
Yuma County 18.40%
Statewide 17.33%
Eric Sloan (R)
Yuma County 17.29%
Statewide 16.68%
William Mundell (D)
Yuma County 13.83%
Statewide 15.66%
Shea Stanfield (D)
Yuma County 13.28%
Statewide 15.28%
Anna Tovar (D)
Yuma County 18.60%
Statewide 17.52%
Arizona Senate District 4
Lisa Otondo (D)
Yuma County 63.46%
Districtwide 56.16%
Travis Angry (R)
Yuma County 36.54%
Districtwide 43.84%
Arizona House of Representatives District 4
Charlene Fernandez (D)
Yuma County 44.34%
Districtwide 39.82%
Geraldine Peten (D)
Yuma County 28.55%
Districtwide 28.64%
Joel John (R)
Yuma County 27.11%
Districtwide 31.54%
Arizona State Representative, District 13
Mariana Sandoval (D)
Yuma County 22.70%
Districtwide 25.29%
Tim Dunn (R)
Yuma County 41.58%
Districtwide 37.71%
Joanne Osborne (R)
Yuma County 35.72%
Districtwide 37.01%
Yuma County Assessor
David Alexandre (D) 45.87%
Victoria Morris Clarkson (R) 54.13%
Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 5
Lynne Pancrazi (D) 57.06%
Page Misenhimer (R) 42.94%
Judge of Superior Court, Div. 1
Mark Reeves 59.13%
Nathaniel Sorenson 40.69%
Yuma County Sheriff
Mark Martinez (D) 48.68%
Leon Wilmot (R) 51.32%
Gadsden School District 32 Board (two seats)
Tadeo De La Hoya 38.79%
Gary Snyder 20.40%
Rosa Varela 40.82%
Hospital District Governing Board District 1
Robert Cannell 19.94%
Jeremy Claridge 9.75%
Louie Hirth 6.11%
Mark Hutsell 9.75%
Mario Juaregui 19.95%
Connie Uribe 34.50%