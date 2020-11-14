Vote tallies as of 6 p.m. Nov. 13 Counting in Yuma County has officially concluded, as of Nov. 13. U.S. Senate Arizona Mark Kelly (D) Yuma County 49.14% Arizona 51.17% Martha McSally (R) Yuma County 50.86% Arizona 48.83% U.S. House of Representatives, District 3 Raul Grijalva (D) Yuma County 61.80% Districtwide 64.57% Daniel Wood (R) Yuma County 38.20% Districtwide 35.43% U.S. House of Representatives, District 4 Delina DiSanto (D) Yuma County 31.60% Districtwide 30.24% Paul Gosar (R) Yuma County 68.40% Districtwide 69.76% Statewide offices Arizona Corporation Commission Lea Marquez Peterson (R) Yuma County 18.60% Statewide 17.52% James O’Connor (R) Yuma County 18.40% Statewide 17.33% Eric Sloan (R) Yuma County 17.29% Statewide 16.68% William Mundell (D) Yuma County 13.83% Statewide 15.66% Shea Stanfield (D) Yuma County 13.28% Statewide 15.28% Anna Tovar (D) Yuma County 18.60% Statewide 17.52% Arizona Senate District 4 Lisa Otondo (D) Yuma County 63.46% Districtwide 56.16% Travis Angry (R) Yuma County 36.54% Districtwide 43.84% Arizona House of Representatives District 4 Charlene Fernandez (D) Yuma County 44.34% Districtwide 39.82% Geraldine Peten (D) Yuma County 28.55% Districtwide 28.64% Joel John (R) Yuma County 27.11% Districtwide 31.54% Arizona State Representative, District 13 Mariana Sandoval (D) Yuma County 22.70% Districtwide 25.29% Tim Dunn (R) Yuma County 41.58% Districtwide 37.71% Joanne Osborne (R) Yuma County 35.72% Districtwide 37.01% Yuma County Assessor David Alexandre (D) 45.87% Victoria Morris Clarkson (R) 54.13% Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 5 Lynne Pancrazi (D) 57.06% Page Misenhimer (R) 42.94% Judge of Superior Court, Div. 1 Mark Reeves 59.13% Nathaniel Sorenson 40.69% Yuma County Sheriff Mark Martinez (D) 48.68% Leon Wilmot (R) 51.32% Gadsden School District 32 Board (two seats) Tadeo De La Hoya 38.79% Gary Snyder 20.40% Rosa Varela 40.82% Hospital District Governing Board District 1 Robert Cannell 19.94% Jeremy Claridge 9.75% Louie Hirth 6.11% Mark Hutsell 9.75% Mario Juaregui 19.95% Connie Uribe 34.50%

