It’s not summer school – it’s a summer STEAM camp! For three weeks at Harvest Preparatory Academy, students had the chance to experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) through hands-on activities in an effort to keep learning fun even during the summertime.
“When students come to school, most of them think school is based on sitting in a chair and listening to a teacher talk for a while and then completing worksheets to see if they understand the topic,” said Scott Pardee, camp coordinator for HPA’s Summer STEAM Camp. “Students are losing interest in school because they aren’t having fun while learning. As professionals, we owe it to our students to have the best education they deserve while having fun at the same time. The Summer STEAM Camp not only benefited our students but our teachers too. Teachers can now see how to merge their lessons and make them fun in the process.”
Pardee explained that the camp was open to kindergarten through 12th grade students and even ones from outside Harvest Prep. From Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 24, 170 elementary students and 80 middle school and high school students partook in the camp.
Since the camp was all about STEAM, activities engaged students’ curiosity in the world around them as well as their creativity. Pardee shared that these activities included chemistry through making elephant toothpaste, engineering through an egg drop challenge, biology and anatomy through frog dissections, botany through learning about the parts of a plant, physics through paper rockets and coding through working with robotics among other opportunities.
“It is a beautiful sight to see the excitement and those “AHA” moments in your student’s faces when they see why they are doing what they are doing,” Pardee said. “The smiles, excitement and constant questions about what is happening tomorrow, that is music to my ears! Students want to learn because it is fun.”
Pardee added that parents have relayed to him that they’re happy their children are in school again and that their kids didn’t know they could have so much fun in school.
“We have heard from many parents stating, ‘It is so wonderful hearing my child come home wanting to talk about their day and excited to see what happens tomorrow,’” he said.
Many parents in Yuma County have been able to enter their children in educational camps this summer and one reason for increased accessibility to such camps is due to Gov. Doug Ducey’s promotion of the initiative as a means to help make up for learning losses from the pandemic.
For Harvest’s Summer STEAM Camp, students were able to have fun learning whether they had learning losses to make up for or were simply in need of a good educational time!