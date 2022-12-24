This sports season has been a successful one for middle schoolers at Harvest Preparatory Academy. Per Harvest’s press release, students have been getting the job done in the classroom, on the field and on the mat.
A point of pride for HPA this year is in wrestling. Student Adan Beltran from the Yuma Campus took home the title of Arizona State Wrestling Championship winner for 2022-2023.
“[Beltran] looks forward to many more years with Harvest Preparatory Academy and taking the championship again in the future,” HPA wrote.
Meanwhile, the HPA Boys Baseball team took first place in the city baseball league championships for San Luis on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and the Girls Softball team took second in the city of San Luis’ championships. HPA reports that Girls Softball had an almost entirely undefeated season – a special accomplishment considering many of the girls were first-time competitive players.
“Mrs. Ybarra is so proud of all of our players and their coaches,” read HPA’s release. “She’s grateful for Mr. Villegas and is honored to have him and his assistant, Jose Alfredo, as part of the team. Mr. Villegas has sent many players to Major League Baseball teams in the past and we are looking forward to many victorious seasons to come.”
Looking ahead, HPA plans to compete in the Canyon Athletics Association and will be traveling statewide to play against other middle schools. Since Harvest is currently focusing on open enrollment, the charter school stated that it “welcomes any students who want to come compete with us and develop good sportsmanship.”
