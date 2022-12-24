This sports season has been a successful one for middle schoolers at Harvest Preparatory Academy. Per Harvest’s press release, students have been getting the job done in the classroom, on the field and on the mat.

A point of pride for HPA this year is in wrestling. Student Adan Beltran from the Yuma Campus took home the title of Arizona State Wrestling Championship winner for 2022-2023.

