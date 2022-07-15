HSOY: 7 puppies doing well, 1 dies

The Humane Society of Yuma shared good and bad news on the neglected puppies turned in on Tuesday. On Thursday, the shelter noted that seven of the eight puppies were doing well. Sadly, however, one succumbed to her injuries and did not survive.
In addition, two of the surviving puppies have slight cognitive issues, most likely caused by exposure to heat. They are being monitored closely in foster homes at this time.
“They will still live healthy, happy lives and already have an interested adopter,” HSOY said in a social media update.
The puppies have named them after Harry Potter characters: Neville, Hagrid, Harry, Ron, Lilly, Luna and Ginny.
When HSOY took in the puppies, the facility noted that they appeared to have signs of drug intoxication, heat exhaustion and dehydration and asked the community for donations to help treat them.
“We appreciate the support of those who donated to help with their care. We couldn’t do what we do without such an amazing community,” the shelter noted.
The shelter has recently taken in more than 10 litters of puppies, each one with three to eight puppies, and is currently caring for more than 1,000 animals.
The shelter stated that it will cost HSOY more than $500 per puppy to treat and care for them before they can be adopted.
Supporters can still donate to the fund so that HSOY can continue to care for these puppies and other neglected animals in the future. To donate, go to tinyurl.com/mvnctfy9.