The Humane Society of Yuma is treating a litter of eight puppies for drug intoxication, heat exhaustion and dehydration and is asking the community for donations to help treat them.
The shelter has recently taken in more than 10 litters of puppies and is currently caring for more than 1,000 animals.
The litter of 6-week-old puppies entered the shelter in “terrible condition” on Tuesday. The eight puppies showed signs of drug intoxication, heat exhaustion and dehydration.
“Thanks to a Good Samaritan who rescued the puppies, the puppies are being treated for their ailments. Three of the puppies are in critical condition and we are unsure if they will make it,” HSOY stated in a press release.
All the puppies had severe bloodshot eyes, three showed signs of neurological damage and one of the three suffered from fluid in the lungs.
HSOY staff jumped into action right away and started providing them with care. The puppies received breathing treatments and intravenous fluids, and blood work was done to determine their condition and further needed treatment.
Since June 1, the facility has taken in more than 10 litters of puppies, each one with three to eight puppies.
“Right now the shelter has over 1,000 animals in our care. Each day we ask the community to please hang on to their own pets or find another way to rehome them rather than bring them to the shelter. These puppies are exactly who we should be helping right now,” said Annette Lagunas, executive director.
“These puppies are very sad, and though they look to have been well fed, they certainly are suffering from something that was caused by a human,” she noted.
The shelter states it will cost HSOY more than $500 per puppy to treat and care for them before they can even be adopted to their “forever” homes.
“Right now we are focusing on saving the three little ones who are not doing well and getting the other ones into foster homes. Once again, we are asking the community to help us out and donate towards their care. The shelter is really struggling with the amount of animals we are caring for, but we will not give up fighting for these little ones,” Lagunas said.
The Humane Society of Yuma, located at 4050 S. Avenue 4½E, is a nonprofit animal welfare organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue and spay and neuter programs. The facility takes in more than 6,092 animals every year and operates as an open admissions shelter. All funding and operating income is used locally on Yuma’s homeless animal population.
The HSOY is not funded or affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States or any other national animal welfare organization and largely depends on grants and donations.
To make a donation, go to www.hsoyuma.com/donate. For more information, call 928-782-1621.