In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) announced that all public spay/neuter and vaccination appointments from now through September have been canceled.
“The Humane Society of Yuma is fully aware that there is a high demand for low-cost veterinary services in our community,” the organization wrote. “Unfortunately, we are currently lacking the qualified staffing resources to provide veterinary services for both owned pets and shelter animals.”
The decision – a difficult one, according to HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas – comes as HSOY’s shelter veterinarian is “moving on to other avenues.”
“We are looking for qualified people who can help perform those surgical procedures,” Lagunas said. “We are in need of veterinarians, and they are very hard to come by within the state of Arizona.”
Due to this challenge, according to Lagunas, it’s uncertain at this point whether HSOY’s spay/neuter program and vaccination appointments will be up and running by October. When they are, Lagunas said pet owners whose appointments were canceled can expect a phone call from HSOY to reschedule. In the meantime, pet owners are encouraged to contact one of the local vet clinics to procure these services for their animal.
“We do encourage the community to maybe seek out some other sources of getting their personal pet spayed and neutered,” Lagunas said. “It’s very important that they get on top of that while the pet is young and get those sterilization surgeries done as soon as possible.”
At this time, the Humane Society’s “surgical focus” is on the 500-plus animals currently housed in the shelter and HSOY’s foster to adopt program. Once those animals have been “completely sterilized,” then surgeries will reopen to the public, Lagunas said.
“We want to make sure the shelter animals are spayed and neutered in a timely manner before they go into adoption,” Lagunas said. “We have many, many, many animals that are currently in our foster to adopt system, so we want to get those animals sterilized as soon as we can so that we can get them into their forever homes. We’re going to try to get as many foster to adopt and fostered animals into the clinic as we can over the next couple weeks. It was important for us to cancel those public surgeries so that we could put all of our resources into our shelter animals.”
According to Lagunas, HSOY is aware that this announcement is an inconvenience to pet owners relying on its services and extends its apologies.
“We understand that this is a very difficult time and that there were a lot of people relying on having their pet altered in the coming month, and we’re truly sorry about that,” Lagunas said. “We are working really hard to get back up and running.”